K1 Investment Management: K1 Acquires MariaDB, a Leading Database Software Company, and Appoints New CEO

Strategic investment aims to accelerate MariaDB's mission to deliver innovative, scalable database solutions with new executive leadership to drive the next phase of growth

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. and MILPITAS, Calif., and DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Investment Management, LLC ("K1"), one of the largest investors in small-cap enterprise software companies, today announced the completion of its tender offer to acquire 100 percent of the issued ordinary shares of MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) ("MariaDB"), a leader in enterprise database solutions. This strategic investment positions MariaDB to further expand its presence in the enterprise market and continue delivering innovative, scalable solutions globally.

MariaDB, headquartered in Silicon Valley and Dublin, Ireland, serves nearly 700 active customers across industries including banking, telecommunications, government, healthcare and e-commerce. Notable clients include Deutsche Bank, Nokia, RedHat, Samsung and ServiceNow, alongside major public sector entities including the U.S. Department of Defense, and across multiple Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. Known for its innovation, scalability and dependability, MariaDB database products power mission-critical applications through its transactional, analytical and mixed workloads.

"To run our strategic risk platform at Deutsche Bank, we needed a database that was reliable and performant while handling a massive amount of data. That's why we turned to MariaDB," said Liang Ma, Director Core Strats at Deutsche Bank. "With MariaDB Enterprise Server, we have a database that delivers the stability we need at a fraction of the cost of proprietary alternatives."

MariaDB also announced the appointment of Rohit de Souza as CEO. Rohit brings considerable leadership experience from his roles at Actian and Micro Focus, where he led global organizations driving growth and transformation. Paul O'Brien, former CEO of MariaDB, will remain involved with the company as an advisor.

"We are thrilled to welcome MariaDB to the K1 portfolio and to have Rohit leading the company into its next phase of growth," said Sujit Banerjee, Managing Director of K1 Operations, LLC. "Together, we aim to accelerate product innovation and continue MariaDB's mission of delivering high-quality, enterprise-grade solutions to meet the growing demands of the market."

MariaDB continues to innovate with upcoming product releases, including the launch of vector search in MariaDB Server and a Kubernetes (K8s) Operator, catering to AI and cloud-native trends. These advancements enable enterprises to build AI-driven applications and deploy scalable solutions, including advanced recommendations, image-based search and intuitive chat bots that leverage large language models (LLMs) and data analysis tools, all while seeking to ensure data reliability at enterprise scale.

"With K1's support, we are poised to expand our capabilities and continue delivering the innovative database solutions our customers rely on," said Rohit de Souza, CEO at MariaDB. "This partnership allows us to further product innovation, advancing our ability to support new workloads driven by AI and the cloud. We remain focused on making it easier for customers to transition from costly alternatives and meet the rapidly growing demands for AI and cloud-based solutions."

"As we look to the future, with new leadership and the partnership of K1, I have never been more confident in the future of MariaDB. It has been my pleasure to serve MariaDB as CEO and I look forward to supporting Rohit as he transitions into the business," said Paul O'Brien, former CEO of MariaDB.

MariaDB is the latest transaction announced by K1, following the strategic growth investment in Board Intelligence and the sale of GoCanvas to Nemetschek Group (FRA:NEM) . This marks K1's third take-private transaction following Elmo (ASX: ELO), a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, and Attraqt (LON: ATQT), a pioneer in AI-driven search and merchandising solutions for online retailers.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC. served as financial advisor to K1. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and A&L Goodbody LLP served as legal advisors to K1. Baker Botts LLP and Matheson LLP served as legal advisors to MariaDB.

About MariaDB

MariaDB seeks to eliminate the constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling organizations to reinvest in what matters most - rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. Enterprises can depend on a single complete database for all their needs, that can be deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Red Hat, ServiceNow and Samsung - MariaDB delivers customer value without the financial burden of legacy database providers. For more information, please visit mariadb.com.

About K1

K1 is one of the largest investors in small-cap enterprise software companies. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth software businesses, utilizing operationally focused growth strategies to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Dedicated to transforming industries and driving productivity, K1 has collaborated with over 240 enterprise software companies since inception.

K1's exclusive focus, driven by its single team, single office, and single fund strategy, has resulted in realizations for many of its portfolio companies. Examples include Apttus (sold to Thoma Bravo), Buildium (sold to RealPage, NASDAQ: RP), Certent (sold to insightsoftware), Checkmarx (sold to Insight Partners and Hellman & Friedman), Clarizen (sold to Planview), FMG Suite (sold to Aurora Capital Partners), GoCanvas (sold to Nemetschek Group, FRA: NEM), Granicus (sold to Vista Equity Partners and Harvest Partners), Inthinc (sold to Orbcomm, NASDAQ: ORBC), Litera (sold to Hg Capital), Rave Mobile Safety (sold to TCV; now owned by Motorola Solutions, NYSE: MSI), TeamDynamix (sold to Level Equity), Unified (now owned by iHeartMedia), WorkForce Software (now owned by Insight Partners and Elliott Investment Management), and Zapproved (sold to Exterro).

For more information, visit k1.com and follow K1 Investment Management on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882948/K1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k1-acquires-mariadb-a-leading-database-software-company-and-appoints-new-ceo-302243508.html