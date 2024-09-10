QKS Group's New Brand Identity: A Reflection of an Evolving Vision and Client Commitment

MIDDLETON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, previously Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, has announced a transformative rebrand that represents a significant leap forward in the firm's journey. This change, which includes a new name, logo, website, and product packaging, aligns with the firm's renewed focus on innovation and client-centric solutions.

QKS Group's Rebranding Story:

The decision to rebrand stems from a deep reflection on how the firm can better serve clients and reflect the dynamic nature of the technology consulting industry. Over time, the firm recognized the need to evolve its identity to better match its role as a strategic advisor and a thought leader. This rebranding is not just a change in appearance but a strategic move to enhance how the firm deliver value to its clients.

The transformation began with extensive internal brainstorming sessions involving multiple groups of analysts and the identification of several key challenges and pain points its clients face regarding their research and advisory needs. The analyst team also conducted interviews with hundreds of clients to validate these challenges and categorized them into four solution areas: thought leadership, growth intelligence and strategy, competitive intelligence and strategy, and user intelligence. This categorization of solutions led QKS Group to redesign its offerings to align closely with client research, advisory, and consulting needs, including tailored advisory services for the product, marketing, and sales teams.

What's New?

The rebranding includes several key updates:

New Name: QKS Group

Website: https://qksgroup.com/

Restructured solution choices

What This Rebranding Mean?

This rebranding is about more than just visual updates. It's a strategic shift to better align with the core mission of delivering strategic backed research and consulting services to empower businesses to make informed decisions and achieve growth. By embracing a fresh look and enhancing its digital and physical presence, the firm wants to be able to give better support to clients with effective insights and quality solutions. QKS Group recognized that vendors require more than just intelligence-they need a comprehensive solution that includes intelligence, insights, advisory, and consulting. The firm's Closed Loop Strategic Research provides clients with the most actionable and precise insights available.

Client Impact

QKS has impacted numerous vendors in these past years. For the organisation's clients, this rebranding brings a more streamlined and engaging experience. The enhanced website will provide easier access to the resources and services they need, while the new visual identity and packaging will reinforce the commitment to excellence and innovation. All the changes reinforce the QKS Group's dedication to building stronger relationships, understanding clients' unique needs, and delivering solutions that drive meaningful results.

Brand Values That Inspired QKS Group's Rebrand

Innovation: To embrace new ideas and technologies to stay ahead of industry trends and provide forward-thinking solutions.

To embrace new ideas and technologies to stay ahead of industry trends and provide forward-thinking solutions. Client-Centricity: Prioritizing, understanding, and exceeding client consultancy needs and ensuring that their services are tailored to drive success.

Prioritizing, understanding, and exceeding client consultancy needs and ensuring that their services are tailored to drive success. Excellence: QKS Groups is committed to the highest standards of quality and performance in all aspects of their work.

QKS Groups is committed to the highest standards of quality and performance in all aspects of their work. Growth and Transformation: Dedication to help technology providers achieve growth and optimize their processes through strategic insights and effective recommendations.

Moving Forward:

As QKS Group enters a new phase, the firm invites everyone to explore its updated look, values, and offerings. In a landscape where companies rely on analyst insights for decisions on next-gen products, business expansions, and partnerships, QKS Group is dedicated to guiding end-users in selecting the best technology for operational efficiency and productivity. The firm is equally committed to advancing the industry by delivering cutting-edge solutions to vendors.

For more details on QKS Group's rebranding and to experience the new QKS Group, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

About QKS Group

QKS Group (formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions) is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping its clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services.

