10.09.2024
International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Shares Top International Destinations for Autumn 2024

  • IMG took a sample of its customers and reviewed more than 40,000 travel itineraries of members with upcoming travel plans between September 1st and November 30th of 2024 to determine emerging travel trends this autumn.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has conducted a review of customers' travel plans from the beginning of September to the end of November and predicts this autumn's top 10 international destinations for U.S. travelers to be:

International Medical Group (IMG) is an award-winning international medical and travel insurance company.
  1. Mexico
  2. Aruba
  3. Italy
  4. Dominican Republic
  5. Bahamas
  6. Canada
  7. Jamaica
  8. France
  9. United Kingdom
  10. Spain

Those planning to travel and vacation this autumn will be taking trips averaging 9 days in length, and IMG data shows a 2% increase in the average insured trip cost among IMG travelers this autumn compared to the same time period in 2023.

"Year after year, we see destinations such as Mexico and Aruba at the top of the list, but it's exciting to see new countries join the top 10 this year, such as France," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "As people are planning their autumn trips, factors such as the recent summer Olympics or even the popular Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' could be influencing more people to consider traveling to France."

To learn more about IMG's award-winning travel and health safety solutions, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)
IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/img-shares-top-international-destinations-for-autumn-2024-302242431.html

