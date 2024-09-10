The expanded Rapyd Payment Partner Programme delivers industry-specific tools and resources for navigating complex payment landscapes, optimising revenue, and driving growth in high-opportunity industries like eCommerce, online gaming, and financial services.

Rapyd, the global fintech company, today announces the expansion of the Rapyd Payment Partner Programme, designed to supercharge revenue growth and collaboration for Referral Partners, consultants, Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs), Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), and Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs) operating in high-opportunity industries such as eCommerce, online gaming, content creator economy, and financial services. These industries often face the challenge of finding a card acquiring partner committed to long-term business support and ensuring always-on payment operations. Rapyd addresses these needs with tailored solutions designed to tackle unique challenges such as multi-region payment acceptance, higher authorisation rates, fraud prevention, end-to-end dispute management, and global compliance expertise.

Strategically Built for High-Opportunity Success with Rapyd's Enhanced Referral Programme

The Rapyd Payment Partner Programme addresses the specific needs of partners and merchants in high-opportunity industries. These markets represent billions in annual transaction volume but face significant challenges, including global money movement, fraud and chargeback management, and complex regulatory compliance. Rapyd's comprehensive platform integrates industry-leading payment solutions with high authorisation rates, multi-currency capabilities, streamlined onboarding, and cross-border FX features-helping partners gain a competitive edge.

By consolidating collections and payouts on a single platform and providing multi-currency business accounts with integrated FX services, Rapyd supports diverse payment needs and fosters sustainable, long-term growth. The expanded Referral Programme equips payment consultants and agents with the tools to connect their clients to a reliable acquiring and payments solution while offering attractive commissions, recurring revenue opportunities, and 24/7 dedicated support.

The expansion of the program highlights how businesses in complex industries rely on Rapyd's payment solutions to overcome their unique challenges. One such partner is Alcaston. Alcaston, a UK-based payments consulting company, supports businesses in niche industries across Europe, LATAM, and Asia, often facing challenges finding reliable payment solutions. "Partnering with Rapyd has helped us attract more clients across high-opportunity industries. Their transparent communications and reliable service build trust with our merchants," said Delfina Toucon, Payments Consultant at Alcaston. "Rapyd truly understands the complexities of our business and provides the solutions we need to succeed."

Arik Shtilman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rapyd, says: "High-opportunity industries have specific product and customer support needs. As a premier global payment platform, we help merchants manage collections and payouts and support cross-border transactions. We've developed a partner-oriented approach to ensure that Referral Partners, Consultants, ISOs, PayFacs, and ISVs have the tools and resources they need to succeed in even the most complex markets, and we're committed to working alongside our partners for the long term, providing them with the support and stability to grow and succeed."

Supporting Merchants with Strategic Payment Solutions

The Rapyd Payment Partner Programme addresses the critical needs of merchants by offering a comprehensive suite of payment solutions specifically designed for high-opportunity industries:

Card Acquiring: A directly-licenced Visa and Mastercard acquirer in the UK, EEA, and Singapore that delivers high authorisation rates while reducing fraud risk and chargebacks.

A directly-licenced Visa and Mastercard acquirer in the UK, EEA, and Singapore that delivers high authorisation rates while reducing fraud risk and chargebacks. Omnichannel Payments: In-store, online, and mobile payment solutions to support diverse merchant requirements.

In-store, online, and mobile payment solutions to support diverse merchant requirements. Multi-Currency Business Accounts: A flexible solution that allows merchants to quickly set up a bank account alternative for local settlement and easy payouts.

A flexible solution that allows merchants to quickly set up a bank account alternative for local settlement and easy payouts. Global Payouts: Send payouts to customers, suppliers, and workers in more than 190 countries, including instant payouts that are ideal for industries like online gaming.

Send payouts to customers, suppliers, and workers in more than 190 countries, including instant payouts that are ideal for industries like online gaming. Cross-Border FX Capabilities: Simplify international transactions with industry-leading foreign exchange services.

Unmatched Partner Benefits: Fast, Reliable, and Long-Term

Rapyd stands out as a trusted partner, offering:

Reliable and Committed Partnership: Rapyd's financial strength and long-term vision ensure that partners and merchants can rely on the company to manage risks and support growth, no matter what industries they serve.

Rapyd's financial strength and long-term vision ensure that partners and merchants can rely on the company to manage risks and support growth, no matter what industries they serve. Quick Onboarding and Approval: Streamlined processes allow partners to onboard merchants faster than ever, with pre-integrated solutions for all major gateways.

Streamlined processes allow partners to onboard merchants faster than ever, with pre-integrated solutions for all major gateways. Flexible Settlements: Multiple settlement timeframes and options in different currencies provide the flexibility needed to accommodate diverse business needs, making financial management simple and efficient.

Join the Rapyd Payment Partner Programme

Participants in the Rapyd Payment Partner Programme gain access to white-glove support, cutting-edge technology, and strategic marketing resources, all designed to help them thrive in today's competitive landscape. Whether you're a Referral Partner, Consultant, ISO, PayFac, or ISV, you'll find the support and tools you need to navigate the complexities of high-opportunity markets with confidence.

Discover more about the Rapyd Payment Partner Programme and how to join by visiting Rapyd's Partner site.

About Rapyd

Rapyd lets you build bold. Liberate global commerce with all the tools your business needs to create payment, payout, and fintech experiences everywhere. From Fortune 500s to ambitious business and technology upstarts, our payments network and powerful fintech platform make it easy to pay suppliers and get paid by customers-locally or internationally.

With offices worldwide, including Tel Aviv, Dubai, London, Iceland, San Francisco, Miami, Hong Kong, and Singapore, we know what it takes to make cross-border commerce as easy as being next door. Rapyd simplifies payments so you can focus on building your business.

Get the tools to grow globally and learn about our products, solutions, and partner programmes at www.rapyd.net. Follow: Blog, Insta, LinkedIn, Twitter.

