FireFly Automatix Begins Offering Capital and Operating Leases to Its Customers

After partnering with several leading financial institutions, FireFly Automatix is pleased to offer customers a lease finance option. Leases are available for up to $500,000 for its breakthrough AMP all-electric, self-driving "Autonomous Mowing Platform" and FireFly's turfgrass harvesters, with approvals typically available in 24 hours or less.

FireFly Automatix today announced it has begun offering both capital and operating leases to interested customers.

With just a one-page application, qualified FireFly customers can apply for competitively priced leases of 36-to-60 months (three to five years) for up to $500,000, with lease applications typically reviewed and approved within 24 hours.

Our leases are available to organizations located in the United States and are ideal for qualified parties that prefer a lease approach for using/operating FireFly's breakthrough AMP all-electric, self-driving "Autonomous Mowing Platform" and its market-leading turfgrass harvesters.

The AMP all-electric, self-driving, 100-inch-wide "Autonomous Mowing Platform" fromFireFly Automatix is now available via leasing programs from FireFly.

"Not every golf club, turf farm, sports team, or governmental entity wants to tie-up its capital by making a significant purchase requiring a large upfront cash payment, even if they have the means to do so," said Lindsay Jones, Chief Financial Officer of FireFly Automatix. "Now, in concert with our financial partners, we can give our existing and prospective clients the ability to transform a large, one-time capital outlay into nominal monthly payments over the course of a lease term. This flexibility makes a big difference to our customers, and we're happy to be able to offer them this new financing option."

According to Jones, FireFly's lease program is ideal for many organizations, whether they are candidates for the company's groundbreaking, environmentally friendly, 100-inch-wide AMP professional mowing platform or its automated slab and/or roll turfgrass harvesters.

Capital Leases and Operating Leases of up to $500,000 are now available from FireFly Automatix, including leases for its ProSlab 160 slab harvester (shown above), which is used for harvesting turfgrass at sod / turf farms.

FireFly began shipping its professional AMP mowers earlier this year, with initial customers seeing dramatic productivity gains and lowered operating costs by deploying AMPs, whether used on golf courses or sod farms.

Conversely, during the company's 14-year history, FireFly has emerged as the global leader in the turfgrass industry, with FireFly's slab and roll harvesters now owned and operated throughout North America, Europe, southeast Asia, Latin America, and more.

In each instance, however, FireFly customers have been limited to outright purchases or seeking their own leasing options in the past - something that is no longer required.

The new leasing program from FireFly Automatix requires a one-page application, with leases typically approved in 24 hours or less.

"We've already worked with multiple prospective lease customers," Jones said. "And in some instances, these organizations had their leases approved within two hours."

Capital Leases vs. Operating Leases

In simplest terms, a Capital Lease allows a customer to acquire an AMP mower or a FireFly harvester without a large, up-front capital expenditure (cash payment). Clients using a Capital Lease approach make nominal fixed monthly payments and then own the equipment at the end of the lease term.

Capital and Operating Leases are now available from FireFly Automatix for its AMP all-electric, self-driving, 100-inch-wide "Autonomous Mowing Platform" (shown above), with approvals typically available within 24 hours or less.

Conversely, Operating Leases provide clients with a flexible and cost-effective way to use an AMP mower (or one of FireFly's harvesters) without the burden of ownership, much like leasing a car or truck. In this way, clients rent FireFly equipment from a funding partner by making monthly payments throughout the payment term, with purchase options also available at the end of the lease.

Organizations and individuals interested in investigating FireFly's leasing program should visit https://fireflyautomatix.com/leasing where they can also explore monthly lease payments with FireFly's Leasing Calculator which shows payment options driven by the prospective lease amount and the length of the lease term.

Interested parties can also email FireFly at leasing@fireflyautomatix.com or call (801) 683-7301 to learn more about our leasing programs.

FireFly Automatix is now offering Capital and Operating Leases for all of its turfgrass equipment, including its R300 roll harvester (shown above), which is used for harvesting turfgrass at sod / turf farms.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this announcement is furnished as a means of affording a guide to, and an outline of, the equipment leasing program and is not an offer or a commitment to lend on the part of FireFly or any financial institution and should not be construed as such an offer or commitment. A binding commitment to close any financing arrangement will result only from the execution of definitive agreements relating thereto.

About FireFly Automatix

FireFly Automatix is an emerging AgTech company, one that (with its introduction of its AMP professional mowing platform), is leading out in the application of autonomous electric vehicle (AEV) technologies to provide groundbreaking solutions that are both environmentally sound and business-friendly to innovators in the golf, sports, government, real estate maintenance, and turf harvesting industries. This effort is in addition to FireFly's role as a global leader in the turf harvesting marketplace since its founding in 2010.

FireFly Automatix, the FireFly Automatix logos, and AMP are trademarks of FireFly Automatix. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

CONTACT

David Politis, FireFly Automatix, david.politis@fireflyautomatix.com , C: 801-556-8184

SOURCE: FireFly Automatix

