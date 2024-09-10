AAA Distributor Announces Dynamic New Website and Brand Refresh

The large wholesaler and retailer of surplus building materials and home improvement products has revamped and upgraded its online presence and brand identity.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / AAA Distributor, one of the nation's largest distributors of flooring, kitchen and bath products, is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website and refreshed brand identity as part of its new directional change for online expansion. The remodeled website elevates the home improvement experience with a new look - for a new era - that reflects the company's evolution and forward-thinking approach.









"We are thrilled to introduce our new website and refreshed brand identity to our valued customers," said Michael Neal, President of AAA Distributor. "These updates are a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers."

The revamped website, www.aaadistributor.com, features a clean, contemporary design and user-friendly interface that lets customers find the products and services they need using advanced search and filtering options. It makes for a seamless browsing experience that saves customers time and effort.

The product catalog is now more comprehensive, with more detailed information, including high-quality images, specifications, and customer reviews, on a wide selection of home improvement products from kitchen and bathroom fixtures to flooring and high-quality cabinets.

Furthermore, customers can request free 3D design services online to help them make informed decisions for their home improvement projects, in addition to a new educational resources section that offers expert advice, how-to guides and inspirational ideas.

The new website features an improved mobile experience with a responsive design that ensures it is accessible and functional on all devices, including desktops, tablets or smartphones, to provide customers with a consistent experience.

"The new website is designed to be a comprehensive resource, and the brand refresh reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of the home improvement industry," said Neal. "We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with excellence and innovation."

AAA Distributor also has a new, updated logo and visual elements that mirror a modern and dynamic approach, reflecting the company's upward growth trajectory and commitment to innovation. The compelling brand messaging demonstrates its dedication to maintaining high-quality standards and augmenting customer satisfaction as an industry leader.

Additionally, the rebranding endeavor provides a uniform and consistent brand experience across all marketing materials, social platforms and store locations. These changes mark a new era for AAA Distributor. For more than 15 years, the large wholesaler and retailer has provided customers with enhanced experience, exceptional service and quality products.

In addition to its primary site at www.aaadistributor.com, the distributors of flooring, kitchen and bath products provide supplementary websites on products in stock and that can be shipped nationwide:

Philadelphia's warehouse, www.usadistributor.com, specializes in kitchen design with a kitchen visualizer, products and brands.

Dallas' warehouse, www.sbmtx.com, concentrates on doors and offers a selection of interior, kitchen and barn-style doors and exterior fiberglass or iron doors.

Spokane's warehouse, www.uglyduckwarehouse.com, offers free 3D design and premium products ranging from doors, kitchen and bath, flooring and windows.

RTAHQ.com spotlights kitchen and bath products and exterior iron and fiberglass doors.

www.aaadoors.com focuses on a variety of interior, barn and exterior doors.

www.allcabinets.com examines all cabinet brands carried by AAA Distributor.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, AAA Distributor designs and imports its own proprietary product line, LessCare, which includes cabinetry, vanities, bath furnishings, plumbing supplies, flooring and fixtures. The company's industry expertise, considerable product range, and priority service are available at one of its three locations: Philadelphia, Dallas, and Spokane. Combined, they offer more than half-a-million square feet of in-stock products open to the public.

Check out AAA Distributor's new website at https://aaadistributor.com.

About AAA Distributor

AAA Distributor is a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. Headquartered in Philadelphia, its large showroom (120,000 square feet) in Philadelphia offers samples, displays, and free 3D design services with the assistance of 12 full-time interior designers. AAA designs and imports its own proprietary product line, LessCare, which includes cabinetry, vanities, bath furnishings, plumbing supplies, flooring and fixtures. In addition to warehouse locations in Philadelphia, Surplus Building Materials in Dallas and The Ugly Duck Warehouse in Spokane, AAA Distributor has showrooms in the southeast and northeast U.S.

