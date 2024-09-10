Wiz Launches Wiz Code to Secure the Entire Application Lifecycle

Top ranked CNAPP becomes first to provide native AppSec capabilities and unified platform designed with developer in mind

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Cloud security leader Wiz today announces the launch of Wiz Code, the company's newest product designed to secure every stage of the application lifecycle. This launch marks a significant milestone as Wiz transitions into a multi-product company, with Wiz Code offered alongside the Wiz Cloud platform.

Following the acquisition of developer collaboration pioneer Raftt, Wiz has created a solution for AppSec and DevOps teams that is natively built within its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), not integrated after the fact. Wiz Code is designed to bring security and development teams closer together, ensuring that cloud risks are identified and fixed directly in code before they escalate into critical issues. By leveraging deep cloud and runtime context, Wiz Code enables precise risk prioritization and suggests the right fix to the right developer. This results in better security posture and improved collaboration between teams - allowing organizations to ship secure code faster and with greater confidence.

"The hallmark of Wiz is to combine visibility with context for the benefit of individuals across multiple teams," said Philip Bues, Senior Research Manager, Cloud Security, IDC. "Comprehensive code to cloud security is yet another key that unlocks the true promise of CNAPP. Wiz Code comes at an opportune moment: businesses are thirsting for platform solutions that enable innovation, agility, and scale."

"Wiz was founded on the principle that security isn't just one person's responsibility; it must be embedded into every step of the development lifecycle," said Yinon Costica, Co-Founder and VP Product of Wiz. "That was the driving force behind our acquisition of Raftt, and now, Wiz Code marks a new era in the democratization of cloud security, empowering developers to take ownership of security right at the source, ensuring their code is secure before it reaches the cloud."

Wiz Code integrates with developer environments and traces cloud issues back to their source in the code, generating a complete attack path from cloud to code and back. It identifies critical issues in code and CI/CD pipelines and provides fix suggestions within developers' tools - integrating into the various stages of the development lifecycle and meeting developers wherever they are.

For more information, visit the Wiz blog.

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Lightspeed, Insight Partners, Cyberstarts, Thrive Capital, Greylock, Wellington, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.

Contact Information

Tamar Harel

Tell NY

tamar@tellny.com

SOURCE: Wiz

View the original press release on newswire.com.