Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
10.09.24
16:44 Uhr
440,70 Euro
-0,55
-0,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
439,90440,3016:51
439,60440,2016:52
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 15:26 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mastercard: Leaders Paving the Way for More Resilient Agricultural Ecosystems

Mastercard's Tara Nathan Honored on Top Agri-food Pioneers (TAP) List from World Food Prize Foundation

Originally posted by Tara Nathan, Executive Vice President and Founder, Community Pass, Mastercard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Community Pass by Mastercard is committed to driving digital transformation of the agricultural sector, critical for the small holder farmer who lacks access to basic things like real seeds, $50 of credit to buy the seeds, and a buyer who will pay her on time and at market rates. The Community Pass digital platform provides a pathway for farmers and ecosystem partners to improve their market linkages, livelihoods, and overall food security in the face of global and climate challenges.

In recognition of this work and the contribution Community Pass is making to transform food systems worldwide, I am happy to share that we made the Top Agri-food Pioneers (TAP) List from the World Food Prize Foundation. Our team will continue to put our best efforts in each day to maximize our positive impact on the ground.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Originally published by Tara Nathan, Executive Vice President and Founder, Community Pass, Mastercard

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.