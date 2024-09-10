Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of its new corporate branding, logo, website, marking an exciting step forward in the company's continued evolution and growth.

The new branding initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing high-quality, premium products. The updated look and feel encapsulate the Company's vision of creating a global standard for consumer products and pharmaceuticals.

The new logo features a sleek and modern design that symbolizes the Company's connection to nature. The color scheme evokes the Company's roots in health, while also representing a future of prosperity.

"Our new branding represents a new chapter for Flora as we continue to evolve and solidify our mission of becoming the leading NASDAQ small-cap cannabis company," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer. "The refreshed logo and website capture our essence, and we are excited for our shareholders, partners and customers to experience this new chapter with us."

Flora's new website has been completed redesigned to provide a seamless and engaging user experience. It features an updated interface with easy navigation, enhanced product information, and comprehensive resources on the Company's portfolio of brands and products. The website also contains a new investor relations section.

"With the restructuring behind us, we are now focused on rebranding and driving growth through a combination of organic expansion and strategic, accretive acquisitions," concluded Mr. Starke.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

https://justcbdstore.com/

https://www.vesselbrand.com/

https://justcbdstore.uk/

https://www.phatebo.de/home-en

https://www.australianvaporizers.com.au/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: creating a global standard for consumer products and pharmaceuticals, becoming the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company and expanding global footprint with new partnerships, products and markets. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov /edgar . Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

