JamLoop Welcomes New Executive Team Members in Product Development, Marketing, and Sales

JamLoop, the leading CTV advertising platform for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointments of four new executives who will help the company capitalize on the growth in streaming TV households and connected TV advertising. These strategic hires underscore JamLoop's commitment to making CTV accessible, affordable, and stress-free for small- and medium-sized companies and their advertising agencies.

Kevin De Schaaf joins JamLoop as Vice President and Head of Sales. A digital media strategist with over 20 years as a business leader, Kevin brings an outstanding track record to JamLoop. He began his media career selling digital advertising for two global news organizations, The BBC and The Guardian. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Client Partnerships at Infillion, pioneers in advanced digital media and CTV. Kevin sits on the board for the Chicago Interactive Marketing Association (CIMA), is a twice-elected member of Homer 33c Board of Education, and is President of the Mandros Family Foundation, which helps families navigate cancer-related health challenges.

Oksana Korsakova joins JamLoop as Chief Marketing Officer after a 20-plus year career in marketing and cloud technology. Most recently, she was responsible for adtech and customer advocacy programs at Oracle. At JamLoop, Oksana is responsible for building market awareness of JamLoop's award-winning demand-side platform.

"Advertisers are embracing connected TV because of its addressability and efficiency," Korsakova says. "However, it's a real challenge for buyers to differentiate between solutions. Kevin and I are looking forward to making this decision easier for them by educating them on JamLoop's unique value."

Joel DuBien joins as Vice President of Engineering, with a focus on expanding and scaling the JamLoop DSP capabilities to meet growing customer needs. He has 20-plus years of experience building enterprise SaaS solutions, including over 15 years in adtech and four years in networking and cybersecurity. He was a founding engineer at SpotX, a video advertising supply-side platform that was acquired by Magnite in 2021. With a background that includes building attribution and measurement products for MadHive and TV Squared and extensive work with real-time bidding technology, Joel brings years of practical experience that will accelerate innovation at JamLoop.

Daniel Gulick joins as Director of Product and will focus on building new capabilities and user experiences.He is passionate about building an ad platform that's more transparent and more actionable than anything on the market and that brings the most advanced capabilities to brands of all sizes. Daniel views optimization as an enticing puzzle to be solved. Prior to joining JamLoop, Daniel developed the attribution and measurement solutions for MadHive.

"I'm really excited to welcome these talented executives to the JamLoop family," says Leif Welch, Chief Executive Officer. "Their fresh ideas and decades of industry expertise will help us set new expectations for the value that advertisers should achieve with their CTV advertising partners."

