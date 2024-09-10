Cyber Risk Management and Resiliency Sales Leader Mike Gately Joins Airiam as Senior Vice President of Revenue

LEWISBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Airiam, a leader in cyber risk management and resilience announced today that industry veteran Mike Gately has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Revenue. Leveraging his experience in this newly established role, Mike will oversee the development of sales strategies and revenue growth, leading Airiam to market and improving Airiam's sales processes and methodologies. With a career of over 25 years in the technology industry, he has a proven track record of driving significant growth by focusing on the cyber risk and resilience needs of clients.





Airiam delivers best-in-class cybersecurity and resilience solutions to mid-market and small businesses in need of cyber expertise and recovery. Airiam boasts over 20 years of experience and a unique combination of managed IT services, managed security services, managed resilience services, and incident response, all delivered with the goal of lowering risk and increasing resiliency for our customers. With offices in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Maryland, Airiam's commitment to customer service and responsiveness is the core differentiator from other service providers.

"We are thrilled Mike has joined the Airiam team," said Kuk Yi, Airiam's Chief Executive Officer. "His proven track record of driving growth and fostering strong customer relationships will further accelerate the advance our business. He brings with him a unique combination of leadership skills, strategic market insight, and deep industry expertise. As Airiam continues to expand its reach, Mike's leadership will not only drive our sales strategy, but his intense customer focus will enable us to tailor our services to meet the growing needs of the marketplace and further develop our competitive edge."

Prior to joining Airiam, Mike spent 25 years in senior sales and delivery roles at several technology-focused and security companies. His time as the Vice President of Sales at CipherTechs/Cybermaxx, a leading tech-enabled security services provider, was marked by significant achievements in revenue growth, client acquisition, and team development.

Mike added, "Airiam's commitment to customer service and innovation corresponds with my own objectives. I am excited to join Kuk and the entire Airiam team as we work together to grow the business by expanding our customer base and partnering more deeply with our current clients."

About Airiam:

Airiam provides businesses with best-in-class managed IT, managed cybersecurity, managed resilience, and incident response solutions. With a mission to provide products and services that minimize cyber risk and maximize business productivity, our daily goal is to help businesses become cyber resilient. As featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, and more, Airiam's services are scalable, agile, and robust to address the cyber risk and resilience needs of businesses.

