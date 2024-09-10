The industry's first AI-powered Intelligence Suite, with newly released Intelligent Recommendations engine, significantly reduces times for access and enhances security postures in global enterprises

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced the release of its Intelligence Suite with general availability of Intelligent Recommendations, which will provide customers with dynamic roles, access recommendations, actionable insights, and a multi-dimensional weighted trust scoring model that will be a true game changer.

"Saviynt Intelligence will transform identity security from a set of purely operational processes into ones that are automated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Our experience is that this actionable intelligence will reduce access request and provisioning time by over 50%, reduce role development and management time by over 80%, and reduce access certification effort by over 80%," said Jeff Margolies, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Saviynt.

With Intelligent Recommendations, customers will benefit from:

Access Recommendations: Saviynt has introduced the industry's most sophisticated access recommendation engine, which assesses multiple dimensions such as peer analytics, usage patterns, and behavioral data. It uniquely filters out potentially risky or elevated access from its recommendations-an industry first. This is Saviynt's third-generation peer analytics engine, capable of analyzing distinct peer clusters for various identity types, including workforce, contractors, externals, machines, and privileged accounts.

Copilot : An AI-powered assistant that simplifies tasks for end users by offering clear choices and empowers decision-makers with informed insights. Copilot enhances user experience, making interactions with certifications, report creation, dashboards, global search, tenant and application onboarding, and connector builds more intuitive and conversational. Saviynt addresses the jargon-heavy nature of identity platforms by enabling users without specialized knowledge to engage with the platform effortlessly through contextual questions. In this initial release, Saviynt has delivered copilot functionality for certifications, helping reduce certification fatigue and improving the access revokes of sensitive and critical access up to 75%.

Trust Scoring: A multi-dimensional trust scoring model that combines a variety of risk signals to create a single weighted score and simplifies the decision making process. Trust scores allow customers to adjust signals weightage, ingesting internal risk signals and peer access analytics to empower customers to drive autonomous decision making and be audit ready with full explainability.

"The Identity landscape is changing rapidly. With the explosion of identity types and events in an organization, both in terms of volume and velocity, we are delivering an intelligent platform which can meet the identity security needs of our customers and partners for the next decade," said Vibhuti Sinha, Chief Product Officer, Workforce Identity and Intelligence at Saviynt. "Identity platforms need to recognize the business needs of an organization and user. They need to do the heavy lifting of figuring out the necessary integrations, assigning just enough access, applying mitigating controls or security checks with zero to minimal inputs. That is our northstar and that's what we are delivering."

Sinha adds, "Saviynt customers in the early adoption program saw more than 70% increase in their access revocations for critical and sensitive access, efficiency gains ranging more than 60% while recommending access, and an increase of more than 6x in identifying outliers and cleaning up access. This is a testament to our commitment in reshaping the future of identity security."

Saviynt also plans to do an early release of Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) in Q4 2024. This product will be the industry's first large language model (LLM) implementation on an enterprise grade identity data lake.

Join Saviynt and guest speaker Geoff Cairns, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, on Tuesday, September 24 for a webinar on the need for identity intelligence. The discussion will be focused on the impact machine learning and Generative AI is having on the future of identity security. They will explore what is driving the need for intelligence and the impacts on productivity, compliance, and security.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

