First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 September 2024. New shares are issued due to completion of a directed issue. Name: DecideAct -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061414471 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACT -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 20,542,579 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 654,543 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 21,197,122 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 2.75 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209623 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG