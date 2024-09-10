Candid Color Systems: NowCandid Unveils New Retail Website: Redefining the Customer Experience with Cutting-Edge Features

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / NowCandid, a leading software solution provider for photographers, is excited to announce the launch of its all-new retail website. With an emphasis on customization, user-friendliness, and cutting-edge technology, this revamped platform is designed to enhance the shopping experience for clients while boosting sales for photographers.

In a world where convenience and user experience are paramount, the NowCandid retail site comes equipped with a host of innovative features, allowing photographers to deliver a seamless, professional, and personalized experience to their clients.

Key Features of the New Retail Website:

Seamless Third-Party Logins : Customers can now access their galleries and order history via X/Twitter, Google, Apple, or Facebook, making it easier than ever to keep their favorite memories just a click away.

Sleek and Modern User Interface : Built mobile-first, the redesigned website offers a clean, intuitive interface, making it the perfect experience for the modern online shopper.

Instant Product Rendering : Customers can instantly preview how their selected photos will look on various products, such as prints, canvases, and more. This visual feedback ensures confidence in their purchases.

AI Background Generator for BGR Images : NowCandid's innovative AI-powered feature allows customers to customize their background-removed images with creative, unique backgrounds tailored to their vision.

Retouch All Switch : Clients can apply light retouching to their entire cart with the flick of a switch - ensuring every photo is print-ready while generating additional revenue for photographers.

Diamond Gloss Upsell : Add extra shine to prints with the luxurious Diamond Gloss finish, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Improved Express Checkout: Faster checkout with Apple Pay, and more options such as PayPal, Venmo, and very soon, Google Pay.

Additional features include automatic name pre-fill for applicable products, customizable marketing messages, streamlined gallery views through the Photo Synthesis gallery, and new designs for Selfie and Scan Card Check-In.

"We've worked tirelessly to bring an enhanced experience that not only meets the evolving needs of photographers but also provides a top-notch shopping journey for their clients," said Jack Counts III, Program Manager of NowCandid. "These updates are set to empower photographers by offering them the tools they need to stand out in a competitive market while improving customer satisfaction."

NowCandid's revamped retail site is now live, and photographers are encouraged to explore the new features and incorporate them into their business operations for an elevated client experience.

About NowCandid

NowCandid provides comprehensive photography business solutions, catering to professional photographers as well as those looking to break into the business or start a side hustle. By offering powerful tools such as custom offer creation, AI-driven features, and an integrated mobile dashboard, NowCandid helps photographers of all experience levels grow their businesses and achieve success in today's market.

For more information on NowCandid's new retail website and features, visit www.nowcandid.com.

