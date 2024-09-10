Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Third Quarter 2024

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its third quarter ended August 3, 2024.

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $13.8 million as compared to $14.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.6 million versus $3.1 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $2.2 million as compared to $2.7 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.67 per share compared to $0.80 per share last year.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, sales were $40.1 million as compared to $48.6 million for the nine months of 2023. Income from operations for the nine months of 2024 was $7.5 million versus $10.7 million in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $6.5 million versus last year's results of $8.6 million. Diluted earnings were $2.00 per share compared to $2.56 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position for the first nine months 2024 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $26.5 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $40.8 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 5.1:1. Stockholders' equity is $54.5 million and the book value per share of common stock is $16.67.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Net sales decreased in the first nine months of 2024 as compared to last year because of the decrease in the number of retail homes sold and manufactured. In addition, we are building and selling lower-priced homes due to the higher interest rates on mortgages that we believe are negatively impacting sales as compared to the prior years. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, back orders, price increases and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility and the set-up process of retail homes in the field. Our inability to timely deliver and set up homes to customers has negatively impacted sales and earnings. We expect these challenges will continue throughout the fiscal year 2024 and potentially into 2025. The Company also continues to experience inflation in some building products resulting in increases to our material and labor costs which may increase the wholesale and retail selling prices of our homes. We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the interest rate environment.

The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed due to the interest rate environment and increased costs associated with mortgages. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2023 through July 2024 declined by approximately 3% from the same period last year.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2024, the Company celebrated its 57th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 34 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

Certain statements in this report are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with insulation, shingles, vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

August 3, November 4, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,052,050 $ 13,879,358 Certificates of deposit 12,888,834 10,204,287 Short-term investments 618,228 527,899 Accounts receivable - trade 2,053,550 2,864,808 Mortgage notes receivable 3,533 4,391 Income tax receivable - - Inventories 20,387,489 21,518,098 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,646,061 1,733,179 Total current assets 50,649,745 50,732,020 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,321,580 8,268,976 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 143,313 142,761 Other investments 419,933 1,953,199 Property held for resale 65,470 26,590 Deferred income taxes 113,511 90,274 Cash surrender value of life insurance 4,463,734 4,331,659 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 64,333,573 $ 65,701,766 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 838,561 $ 819,143 Accrued compensation 972,913 992,622 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,234,530 1,809,335 Income taxes payable 848,089 661,261 Customer deposits 5,948,020 8,703,107 Total current liabilities 9,842,113 12,985,468 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,268,829 and 3,269,075 shares outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 11,097,178 10,964,985 Retained earnings 72,616,229 70,969,764 Less treasury stock at cost, 2,096,078 and 2,095,832 shares, respectively (29,758,438 ) (29,754,942 ) Total stockholders' equity 54,491,460 52,716,298 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,333,573 $ 65,701,766

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 3, August 5, August 3, August 5, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 13,803,340 $ 14,654,789 $ 40,099,316 $ 48,599,139 Cost of sales (9,196,740 ) (9,540,399 ) (26,589,976 ) (31,659,842 ) Gross profit 4,606,600 5,114,390 13,509,340 16,939,297 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,032,973 ) (1,987,782 ) (5,976,683 ) (6,238,457 ) Operating income 2,573,627 3,126,608 7,532,657 10,700,840 Other income (expense) Interest income 318,253 203,972 836,113 513,987 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 24,914 27,828 67,623 76,276 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 47,339 115,641 147,155 209,806 Increase (decrease) in fair value of equity investment (11,214 ) 81,078 90,329 (47,939 ) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,000 - 3,000 - Miscellaneous (28,706 ) 16,404 96,422 42,766 Total other income 353,586 444,923 1,240,642 794,896 Income before provision for income taxes 2,927,213 3,571,531 8,773,299 11,495,736 Income tax expense (741,901 ) (905,203 ) (2,223,591 ) (2,913,592 ) Net income $ 2,185,312 $ 2,666,328 $ 6,549,708 $ 8,582,144 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,268,829 3,323,874 3,268,829 3,354,981 Diluted 3,277,856 3,328,875 3,278,742 3,357,424 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.80 $ 2.00 $ 2.56 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.80 $ 2.00 $ 2.56

