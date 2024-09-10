Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: 869934 | ISIN: US6548921088 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBILITY HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBILITY HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
10.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Third Quarter 2024

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its third quarter ended August 3, 2024.

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $13.8 million as compared to $14.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.6 million versus $3.1 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $2.2 million as compared to $2.7 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.67 per share compared to $0.80 per share last year.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2024, sales were $40.1 million as compared to $48.6 million for the nine months of 2023. Income from operations for the nine months of 2024 was $7.5 million versus $10.7 million in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $6.5 million versus last year's results of $8.6 million. Diluted earnings were $2.00 per share compared to $2.56 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position for the first nine months 2024 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $26.5 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $40.8 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 5.1:1. Stockholders' equity is $54.5 million and the book value per share of common stock is $16.67.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Net sales decreased in the first nine months of 2024 as compared to last year because of the decrease in the number of retail homes sold and manufactured. In addition, we are building and selling lower-priced homes due to the higher interest rates on mortgages that we believe are negatively impacting sales as compared to the prior years. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, back orders, price increases and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility and the set-up process of retail homes in the field. Our inability to timely deliver and set up homes to customers has negatively impacted sales and earnings. We expect these challenges will continue throughout the fiscal year 2024 and potentially into 2025. The Company also continues to experience inflation in some building products resulting in increases to our material and labor costs which may increase the wholesale and retail selling prices of our homes. We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the interest rate environment.

The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed due to the interest rate environment and increased costs associated with mortgages. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2023 through July 2024 declined by approximately 3% from the same period last year.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2024, the Company celebrated its 57th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 34 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with insulation, shingles, vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

August 3,

November 4,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,052,050

$

13,879,358

Certificates of deposit

12,888,834

10,204,287

Short-term investments

618,228

527,899

Accounts receivable - trade

2,053,550

2,864,808

Mortgage notes receivable

3,533

4,391

Income tax receivable

-

-

Inventories

20,387,489

21,518,098

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,646,061

1,733,179

Total current assets

50,649,745

50,732,020

Property, plant and equipment, net

8,321,580

8,268,976

Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion

143,313

142,761

Other investments

419,933

1,953,199

Property held for resale

65,470

26,590

Deferred income taxes

113,511

90,274

Cash surrender value of life insurance

4,463,734

4,331,659

Other assets

156,287

156,287

Total assets

$

64,333,573

$

65,701,766

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

838,561

$

819,143

Accrued compensation

972,913

992,622

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,234,530

1,809,335

Income taxes payable

848,089

661,261

Customer deposits

5,948,020

8,703,107

Total current liabilities

9,842,113

12,985,468

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares

authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000

shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;

3,268,829 and 3,269,075 shares outstanding, respectively

536,491

536,491

Additional paid in capital

11,097,178

10,964,985

Retained earnings

72,616,229

70,969,764

Less treasury stock at cost, 2,096,078 and

2,095,832 shares, respectively

(29,758,438

)

(29,754,942

)

Total stockholders' equity

54,491,460

52,716,298

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

64,333,573

$

65,701,766

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 3,

August 5,

August 3,

August 5,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

13,803,340

$

14,654,789

$

40,099,316

$

48,599,139

Cost of sales

(9,196,740

)

(9,540,399

)

(26,589,976

)

(31,659,842

)

Gross profit

4,606,600

5,114,390

13,509,340

16,939,297

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,032,973

)

(1,987,782

)

(5,976,683

)

(6,238,457

)

Operating income

2,573,627

3,126,608

7,532,657

10,700,840

Other income (expense)

Interest income

318,253

203,972

836,113

513,987

Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21

24,914

27,828

67,623

76,276

Proceeds received under escrow arrangement

47,339

115,641

147,155

209,806

Increase (decrease) in fair value of equity investment

(11,214

)

81,078

90,329

(47,939

)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

3,000

-

3,000

-

Miscellaneous

(28,706

)

16,404

96,422

42,766

Total other income

353,586

444,923

1,240,642

794,896

Income before provision for income taxes

2,927,213

3,571,531

8,773,299

11,495,736

Income tax expense

(741,901

)

(905,203

)

(2,223,591

)

(2,913,592

)

Net income

$

2,185,312

$

2,666,328

$

6,549,708

$

8,582,144

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

3,268,829

3,323,874

3,268,829

3,354,981

Diluted

3,277,856

3,328,875

3,278,742

3,357,424

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.67

$

0.80

$

2.00

$

2.56

Diluted

$

0.67

$

0.80

$

2.00

$

2.56

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
