Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Aisles, the AI powerhouse, has launched Athena II, an upgrade that sets a new standard for digital security. This latest version of its HELPS antivirus software promises a smarter, faster, and more proactive defense against emerging cyber threats, raising the bar for cybersecurity solutions.





Athena II

Athena II offers users a comprehensive defense system that goes beyond traditional virus scans. It now analyzes a broader range of file types, including images, videos, and PDFs, leaving no corner of your digital space unprotected. Aisles CEO Ignacio Rosales emphasized that this upgrade isn't just about improvement, it's about completely reimagining how antivirus software defends against modern-day cybercriminals.

One of the standout features in Athena II is SandTrap, an innovative malware defense tool that has already turned heads in the industry. By creating a virtual replica of your system, SandTrap tricks malware into a safe environment where it can be monitored and eliminated before any real damage occurs. It's being hailed as a breakthrough in proactive threat containment, allowing Athena II to neutralize attacks while they're still unfolding.

Another major improvement is instant lockdown, a new feature that takes action the moment a threat is detected. By freezing all other activity on your device, Athena II isolates potential threats before they can spread, offering peace of mind that your most sensitive data remains protected.

Athena II isn't just focused on current threats. Its AI-driven architecture allows the software to evolve alongside the rapidly changing digital landscape, learning from each new threat it encounters. As cybercriminals get smarter, so does Athena II, ensuring that users stay one step ahead in an increasingly complex online environment.

Aisles has once again proven its dominance in the AI world with this launch. Athena II is available now and is expected to become a cornerstone in the fight against modern cybercrime.





Aisles

