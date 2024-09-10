Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Atacama Resources International Inc. (OTC Pink: ACRL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its new executive team. It has always been the plan to replace the founding fathers with executives with experience, special skills, commitment to Atacama, an appropriate education, and the right age demographics. We believe that the new Atacama Board of Directors and Officers will be a great fit for the Company and drive innovation and growth moving forward.

Our board members have skill and experience in the mining exploration industry in Canada. Our US-based CEO has financial experience and skills at the highest level with both IBM and Deloitte & Touche. The new team is a serious resource for the company. They are committed to taking Atacama to the next level.

Here are the resumes for the Board of Directors and Officers:

Thomas (Buddy) Moynihan - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Moynihan has 40 years' experience in accounting, auditing, fund-raising experience, and financial consulting with major US companies as well as experience heading his own companies. Mr. Moynihan can overcome any financial challenge that Atacama might face. Mr. Moynihan is expecting big things to happen with this company and has his eye on future growth and strategies. He has also built strong investor networks that can help fuel Atacama's growth. Mr. Moynihan is a CPA with an MS in taxation and an MBA in accounting from Pace University.

Don Swartz - Director

Don Swartz has been an important director for years. Mr. Swartz had a distinguished career as the head of a professional consultant company helping organizations increase effectiveness. Mr. Swartz set up the required Atacama board committees that ensure appropriate oversight of corporate activities. The committees' descriptions have become an important part of the Atacama By-laws. Previously he has worked with Boeing, Microsoft, Intel and the Federal Government to name a few. Mr. Swartz has a BS with honors in Mechanical Engineering at Lehigh University.

Greg Praver - Chief Operating Officer, Director and Corporate Secretary.

Greg Praver has held the Chief Operating Officer position since April 2024 and has proven his capabilities by exceeding expectations with every new challenge. He has always looked to the company's future growth and always thinks outside of the box. Being the Chief Operating Officer of an emerging public company requires working with all team members and interfacing with outside accountants, auditors, attorneys, transfer agents, vendors, and shareholders. The overall result is that Mr. Praver has operationally become the voice of Atacama to the outside world. Mr. Praver has a BA degree with honors from the University of Tampa.

William MacRae - Director and Geologist Consultant

William MacRae manages the mineral claims exploration and development process for the company. He has been in the mining industry for over 43 years, involved primarily in gold exploration from grass roots to bulk sampling of underground mineralization. Mr. MacRae has a good working relationship with all levels of government and a long working history with the Ontario Minister of Mines. Mr. MacRae oversees the drilling process and prepares the company's 43-101 reports submitted to the Ontario government and acts as the company's Qualified Person. Mr. MacRae has an Honors BSc from Lakeland University and a postgraduate degree in Geology from McMaster University.

John Grant - Director and Exploration Consultant

John Grant has 47 years of experience in managing exploration mining projects with both major and junior mining companies. He has been involved in successful exploration and follow-up of gold deposits in Ontario during his career. His experience at Atacama includes the planning and interpretations of the Induced Polarization and Total Field magnetic surveys on Atacama's holdings. Mr. Grant is currently involved in the development of the company's Tannahill property in Northern Ontario. Mr. Grant is a fellow of the Geological Association of Canada and a member of the Certified Engineering Technologies of Ontario and a 40+ member of the PDAC. Grant has a three-year honors diploma in Applied Arts and Technology from Cambrian College.

Brian Praver - President of Atacama Resources International and Business Development

Brian Praver has experience in leading, coaching, and recruiting high-performance teams and individuals who consistently exceed company goals. The President's primary job is to make sure that the best interests of the company are served by the entire management team and Mr. Praver's leadership style suits the needs of the company very well. With the Atacama team spread over two countries from coast to coast, Mr. Praver has proven to be an effective leader in managing this virtual company since his arrival in April. His primary focus is Business Development, building strategic partnerships, assessing local and national mining trends, and will always focus on increasing shareholder value. Mr. Praver has a BA in Economics from CUNY at Queens College and an MBA in International Business from Adelphi University

CEO Buddy Moynihan adds: "I look at the skills, experience, education, and commitment of our leadership team and I am proud to be the Chief Executive Officer of Atacama Resources International."

Tannahill Project

Atacama Resources International looks forward to the release of the Tannahill assay results and is currently conducting a thorough analysis.

Atacama Resources International remains committed to maintaining transparency, delivering shareholder value, and advancing its position as an innovative force in mineral exploration.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamonds. Please visit the company's website at www.acrlintl.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information outlined in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222808

SOURCE: Atacama Resources International Inc.