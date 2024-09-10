Security Testing Market worth $43.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Security Testing Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.5 billion in 2024 to USD 43.9 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

One of the key factors promoting the security testing will be the increasing incidence of cyberattacks that target the software's vulnerabilities. However, the organizations, being in the digitalized world are getting more and more dependent on the digital applications that require the identification of the system's security risks and their resolution before the potential exploitation of such risks by the attackers which is becoming the new crucial practice. This rising concern pushes organizations to adopt the security testing process in order to guard their systems, data, and reputation from the possible breaches.

Based on the application testing tools, SAST accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

The adoption of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) tools is increasing as organizations prioritize secure software development. SAST tools enable developers to identify and fix security vulnerabilities early in the coding process, reducing the risk of security flaws in production. This shift is driven by the growing emphasis on integrating security into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and the need to comply with stringent security standards. As a result, more companies are adopting SAST tools to enhance code security, improve development efficiency, and ensure that applications are robust against cyber threats from the outset.

By Application security testing type, web application security testing accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

The adoption of web application security testing is growing as organizations increasingly rely on web-based platforms for business operations and customer interactions. With the rise in cyber threats targeting web applications, such as SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS), companies are prioritizing security testing to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. This proactive approach is driven by the need to protect sensitive data, ensure compliance with regulations, and maintain customer trust in an environment where web applications are a critical part of the business landscape.

By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The adoption of security testing services in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly increasing due to the region's expanding digital economy and the rising threat of cyberattacks. As businesses in Asia-Pacific embrace digital transformation and cloud computing, the need to identify and address vulnerabilities in their systems has become crucial. Regulatory pressures and growing awareness of cybersecurity risks are also driving organizations to invest in security testing solutions to ensure the resilience of their IT infrastructure and protect sensitive data from breaches. This trend is further fueled by the region's diverse and complex threat landscape, prompting a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

Top Key Companies in Security Testing Market:

IBM (US), HCLTech (India), Synopsys (US), OpenText (UK), Cigniti (US), Qualitest (UK), Intertek (UK), DXC Technology (US), eInfochips (US), Checkmarx (US), HackerOne (US), Invicti (US), DataArt (US), Cobalt Labs (US), Trustwave (US), Contrast Security (US), Veracode (US), Qualys (US), OffSec (US), NCC Group (UK), GitHub (US), Bugcrowd (US), Applause (US), Rapid7 (US), Parasoft (US), BreachLock (US), ImmuniWeb (Switzerland), Pentest People (UK), SafeAeon (US), and REDTEAM.PL (Poland) are the key players and other players in the Security Testing Market.

