Thunderpick World Championship 2024 Announces Finals Dates and Teams

HEROIC, M80, Fnatic, and Falcons Among Teams to Compete for $1,000,000 Prize Pool in Championship Finals Commencing on Oct. 21

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick World Championship, a global professional CS2 tournament with a record-setting $1 million (USD) prize pool, announced today it will bring together the best players and teams in the world, including HEROIC, M80, Fnatic, and Falcons, to compete in its 2024 Finals, culminating in a two-day live event in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 2.

Leading up to the Grand Finals, teams -- which also include Bestia, BIG Clan, BLEED, Cloud9, Imperial and Team Legacy -- will compete in the online Group Stage on Oct. 21 to 25; and the Quarterfinals on Oct. 26. This follows six qualifier rounds across three global regions - Europe, North America and South America - which started in April.

"The Thunderpick World Championship 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting tournaments of the year," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy for Thunderpick. "With the caliber of teams and record-setting prize pool, we can expect intense competition and high-quality gameplay that will captivate fans and players around the world."

GRID is the official esports services provider and data partner of the Thunderpick World Championship. GRID's comprehensive suite, featuring cutting-edge tournament tools, data visualization, and robust infrastructure, will be pivotal in enhancing the integrity, security, and commercial potential of the Thunderpick World Championship 2024.

This is the second year of the Thunderpick World Championship. In 2023, the total prize pool was $600,000 and FaZe Clan won the Grand Final.

About Thunderpick World Championship

The Thunderpick World Championship is a Counter-Strike tournament with a prize pool of $1,000,000 - the highest prize ever sponsored by a bookmaker to date. This esports tournament will see some of the best Counter-Strike teams fighting it out for the grand prize. The tournament is hosted in collaboration with data partner GRID. Many of the? Thunderpick World Championship teams ?competing in the Counter-Strike tournament find themselves in the top 100 on the HLTV rankings list.

About GRID

GRID is an official data platform for League of Legends, VALORANT, Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, CS2, and Dota2, providing solutions for data extraction, analytics, integrity, and distribution in competitive game titles.

By enabling access to in-game data, GRID empowers game publishers and data users to professionalize the esports scene, enable new revenue streams, engage fans, and drive innovation in the game ecosystem. The GRID Data Platform unlocks the potential of game data for everyone.

