Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Appoints Industry Veteran to Head Sales for Company's Commercialized Oncology and HIV Products Including October 2024 Launch of Gelclair for Cancer Supportive Care

FDA-approved Gelclair® is company's third commercialized prescription product

Susan Krizancic appointed to role of National Sales Director at Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") today announced that it has appointed biopharmaceutical industry veteran Susan Krizancic to the role of National Sales Director for Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals.

"Sue is a dynamic and proven commercial leader with 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceuticals industry - including 15 years of recent experience in the oncology market - building high-performing teams and exceeding sales targets. We are thrilled she has joined our team in the important role of National Sales Director at Napo," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "We are confident that her extensive sales and commercial experience will prove invaluable as we prepare for our planned October 2024 commercial launch of the FDA-approved oral mucositis prescription product Gelclair, continue to evolve and execute our in-licensing growth strategy in the areas of cancer and GI supportive care, and continue to focus on sales of crofelemer, our novel oral prescription drug - FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® - for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy."

"I am very happy to have joined the Jaguar/Napo team," Krizancic said. "I look forward to helping Jaguar drive sales of the company's suite of novel, FDA-approved prescription products that address significant unmet supportive care needs for patients with complex disease states like cancer and HIV."

Susan Krizancic is an accomplished pharmaceutical and biotech industry leader with 30 years of experience in building high performing teams. Most recently, she served as a member of the sales leadership team in the role of Regional Business Director with Mirati Therapeutics, building out the commercial sales organization and successfully launching the first commercial targeted cancer therapy for Mirati. Prior to joining Mirati, Sue spent 5 years at Astra Zeneca in roles of increasing responsibility, including US and Global Director of Leadership Development for the Oncology Business Unit. As a sales leader at Astra Zeneca, she played a critical role in building out two sales teams for commercial franchises and was appointed field lead for the company's alliance with Daiichi Sankyo. Prior experience includes four years at Bayer Oncology, recognized with two national leadership awards, and 18 years at GSK, gaining breadth of experience in various roles including sales leadership, marketing, training and development, market access and sales operations. Sue's extensive experience in commercial roles includes successfully launching innovative therapies and expanding the market with mature products.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo's crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit the Make Cancer Less Shitty patient advocacy program at makecancerlessshitty.com and on X, Facebook & Instagram

About Gelclair®

INDICATIONS

GELCLAIR® has a mechanical action indicated for the management of pain and relief of pain by adhering to the mucosal surface of the mouth, soothing oral lesions of various etiologies, including oral mucositis/stomatitis (may be caused by chemotherapy or radiation therapy), irritation due to oral surgery, traumatic ulcers caused by braces or ill-fitting dentures, or disease. Also, indicated for diffuse aphthous ulcers.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use GELCLAIR if there is a known or suspected hypersensitivity to any of its ingredients.

No adverse effects have been reported in clinical trials, although postmarketing reports have included infrequent complaints of burning sensation in the mouth.

If GELCLAIR is swallowed accidentally, no adverse effects are anticipated.

If no improvement is seen within 7 days, a physician should be consulted.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription medical products to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch, call 1-855-273-0468 or fill-in the form at this link.

Please see full Prescribing Information at:

https://gelclair.com/assets/Gelclair_PI_Decemeber_2021.pdf

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that it will initiate the Gelclair commercial launch in October 2024, and Jaguar's expectation that it will continue to evolve and execute its in-licensing growth strategy in the areas of cancer and GI supportive care. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

