Halborn Announces Expansion With New CEO

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Halborn, a leader in blockchain solutions, today announced Jacques Boschung has been named Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Boschung succeeds co-founder Rob Behnke, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and President. In this new role, Mr. Behnke will continue to support Halborn as the company navigates new opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. Co-founder Steven Walbroehl will stay on as CTO, leading Halborn's service delivery and innovation while ensuring technical leadership continuity.

Mr. Boschung brings extensive experience in leading large technology organizations through periods of significant growth. Most recently, he served as CEO of Kudelski Security, a cybersecurity service provider where he led the expansion of the company on both sides of the Atlantic. Previously, Mr. Boschung was President and General Manager of Inovalon Payer, a portfolio of cloud-based SaaS solutions serving the U.S. health insurance industry. He also held several leadership roles at Dell Technologies, where he spent 14 years, including Senior Vice President responsible for Dell Technologies Global Alliances and for the Telco partnerships within the EMEA regions.

"I am thrilled to join Halborn at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Mr. Boschung. "Halborn is focused on enabling the next digital transformation of financial services, which is more relevant than ever, as the company positions itself to be a key facilitator of DLT integration in the industry. We aim to deliver exceptional value to our clients, helping them transform their operations and seize new market opportunities in the digital age."

This leadership expansion builds on Halborn's momentum and positions the company for further growth. Since raising its $90 million Series A funding round in July 2022, Halborn has enabled hundreds of top blockchain initiatives to succeed in the market. Under Mr. Behnke's leadership, Halborn has grown profitably since inception, securing notable clients such as Solana Foundation, Circle, BNY Mellon, and other Fortune 100 financial services companies.

"It has been an honor to lead and build Halborn, together with our team, over the last five years," said Mr. Behnke. "As Halborn's customers continue to shift towards enterprise adoption of Digital Ledger Technology and AI, we believe we hold an enviable and unique position in the market. We couldn't be more excited about the future of Halborn."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jacques as Halborn's next CEO and look forward to working closely with him as the company continues to pursue its ambitious goals," said Matt Hamilton, a Managing Director at Summit Partners and member of the Halborn Board of Directors. "We are grateful for Rob's service, vision, and leadership, and we look forward to his continued guidance as he transitions to the role of Executive Chairman."

About Halborn

Halborn is a leader in blockchain solutions, founded in 2019 by renowned ethical hacker Steven Walbroehl and serial entrepreneur Rob Behnke, dedicated to enabling the next digital transformation of financial services. Halborn collaborates with Fortune 500's and leading Web3 organizations, offering comprehensive solutions that empower the integration of distributed ledger technology, positioning them to thrive in the digital age.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm with capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income, and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in healthcare, technology, and other growth industries, including financial technology & services and business services. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

