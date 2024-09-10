Optima Tax Relief Named to 2024 Forbes Advisor 'Best Of' List for Tax Relief Services

The national tax firm was recognized for outstanding customer service, transparency, and industry leadership

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Optima Tax Relief is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2024 Forbes Advisor 'Best Of' list for Tax Relief Services. This prestigious recognition highlights Optima's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional tax relief services to individuals and businesses facing IRS challenges.









Forbes Advisor's selection process for this accolade was thorough and rigorous. The methodology included an analysis of 11 high-profile tax relief companies. Forbes narrowed the list down to three top contenders by evaluating several key factors:

Product and Process: The effectiveness and efficiency of each company's tax relief offerings.

Transparency: The clarity and honesty with which companies communicate with their customers.

Customer Service Satisfaction: Evaluated through third-party tools, this factor measured how well each company serves its clients.

Customer Service Tools: The availability and quality of resources provided to customers for support.

Longevity: How long each company has been in business, reflecting stability and experience.

Optima Tax Relief emerged as one of the top three tax relief companies, and the #1 pick for back taxes relief, distinguishing itself in each of these critical areas. Optima's outstanding TrustPilot rating, with over 3,400 glowing reviews, was a defining element in Forbes' decision-making process.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes Advisor as one of the best in the industry," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "This award is further proof of the dedication and hard work of our team, who strive every day to provide the highest level of service to our clients. It is especially gratifying to know that our positive client reviews played a significant role in Forbes' decision-it truly stands as the pinnacle of our efforts. Our mission has always been to help people take control of their tax situations, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to that goal."

As Optima Tax Relief continues to lead the industry in customer satisfaction and service excellence, this recognition by Forbes Advisor further solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner in navigating complex tax issues.

To view the full announcement on Forbes Advisor, visit: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/taxes/best-tax-relief/?award=best-tax-relief-award-2024-optima-tax-relief

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 350 in-house professionals, Optima has resolved over three billion dollars in tax debts for their clients, helping their clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.

About Forbes Advisor and the 'Best Of' Awards:

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased news, reviews and advice about money and business, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease. Forbes Advisor editors have decades of combined experience meticulously analyzing the best product features and experiences for individuals. An award badge from Forbes Advisor affirms that the brand has earned the support and strength of the leading voice in the business and consumer finance community.

