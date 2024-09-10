Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Promotion of Cait Houston to Partner

Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) is pleased to announce the promotion of Cait Houston in the Calgary office to the role of partner.

Cait Houston, Partner, Caldwell's Calgary office. Ms. Houston focuses on recruiting executives for public and private companies ranging in size and scale across the infrastructure, agriculture, energy and resources, and technology industries.

"One of our core principles at Caldwell is to recognize and reward the people who make a difference for our clients, candidates, and firm," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Cait is one of those people - one who has demonstrated excellence, commitment, and leadership in her work. She joined Caldwell in 2017, focusing on corporate services and finance roles across the industrial sector, and has built strong relationships across the industry and honed her focus into new areas for Caldwell. We are very proud to have her as part of our partner team and celebrate her achievements."

Ms. Houston's clients include public and private companies ranging in size and scale across the infrastructure, agriculture, energy and resources, and technology industries. She works closely with many private equity and venture capital firms with a specific focus on supporting early-stage Climate Technology and Industrial Technology organizations. Her expertise spans corporate services, operational leadership, and Board Director recruitment, with a particular passion for clients with sustainability-centric missions and energy transition mandates. Her strong understanding of these pivotal functional and industry domains has positioned her as a sought-after partner to clients, frequently called upon to bolster the delivery of senior leadership initiatives in collaboration with Caldwell leaders spanning North America.

Prior to joining Caldwell, Ms. Houston recruited senior level professionals and executives across a range of industries at a Canadian boutique search firm. Before launching her career in executive search, she spent several years in a leadership capacity at an organization that provided travel visa services across Canada. Ms. Houston is an active member of her local community through involvement in supporting event committees and fundraising for local not-for-profit organizations.

"Cait has been a tremendous asset to our industrial practice, delivering outstanding results for our clients and candidates across a variety of functional areas," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "She has proven herself to be a trusted advisor, a collaborative partner and a rising star in the clean/climate technology, agtech, and industrial technology sectors. I am delighted to congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to working with her as a fellow partner."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com