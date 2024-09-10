From Hundreds of Submissions, Epique Realty Named Semi-Finalist in 2024 Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards

Epique continues meteoric path as a rising force in the industry

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Epique Realty is proud to announce its selection as a semi-finalist in the third-annual Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards for 2024, hosted by Maxa Designs and T3 Sixty. From hundreds of submissions, the judges narrowed the list down to six companies in four regions across the US making Epique Realty one of twenty-four leading brokerage brands in America, further solidifying its position as a rising force in the industry.

A panel of esteemed industry leaders and judges will now select the top three companies from each of the four regions, with the winners to be announced live at the T3 Tech Summit in New Orleans on September 30. This annual event serves as a hub for innovation and networking for MarTech leaders in residential real estate.

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, expressed his excitement: "To be recognized from hundreds of top brokerages across America is truly an honor. We are grateful to the judges and industry leaders for this distinction, and we eagerly anticipate celebrating with all of the honorees and attendees at the awards ceremony."

"The third-annual Exhibit Awards and national competition showcases our dedication to inspiring, expanding, and enhancing storytelling and visual communications within the real estate industry, driving brokerage brands to unprecedented levels of success," said James Wong, Founder and CEO of Maxa Designs.

"At T3 Sixty, we are committed to fostering innovation and excellence across the real estate sector. Partnering in the Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards allows us to recognize and celebrate those brokerages that are setting new standards in branding and design," said Travis Saxton, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at T3 Sixty.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than just a brokerage; it's a movement. Epique is dedicated to empowering agents to thrive and succeed through incomparable technology, astonishing benefits, support, and resources. With its focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate landscape, one success story at a time. BeEpique

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson

PR & Communications

barbara@epiquerealty.com

(281) 773-7842

