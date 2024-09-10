Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 16:26 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Hundreds of Submissions, Epique Realty Named Semi-Finalist in 2024 Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards

Epique continues meteoric path as a rising force in the industry

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Epique Realty is proud to announce its selection as a semi-finalist in the third-annual Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards for 2024, hosted by Maxa Designs and T3 Sixty. From hundreds of submissions, the judges narrowed the list down to six companies in four regions across the US making Epique Realty one of twenty-four leading brokerage brands in America, further solidifying its position as a rising force in the industry.

A panel of esteemed industry leaders and judges will now select the top three companies from each of the four regions, with the winners to be announced live at the T3 Tech Summit in New Orleans on September 30. This annual event serves as a hub for innovation and networking for MarTech leaders in residential real estate.

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, expressed his excitement: "To be recognized from hundreds of top brokerages across America is truly an honor. We are grateful to the judges and industry leaders for this distinction, and we eagerly anticipate celebrating with all of the honorees and attendees at the awards ceremony."

"The third-annual Exhibit Awards and national competition showcases our dedication to inspiring, expanding, and enhancing storytelling and visual communications within the real estate industry, driving brokerage brands to unprecedented levels of success," said James Wong, Founder and CEO of Maxa Designs.

"At T3 Sixty, we are committed to fostering innovation and excellence across the real estate sector. Partnering in the Exhibit Brokerage Brand Awards allows us to recognize and celebrate those brokerages that are setting new standards in branding and design," said Travis Saxton, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at T3 Sixty.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than just a brokerage; it's a movement. Epique is dedicated to empowering agents to thrive and succeed through incomparable technology, astonishing benefits, support, and resources. With its focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate landscape, one success story at a time. BeEpique

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson
PR & Communications
barbara@epiquerealty.com
(281) 773-7842

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson
PR & Communications
barbara@epiquerealty.com
(281) 773-7842

Related Images

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.