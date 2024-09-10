Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 16:26 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U.S. Bank: Banker Shares How an Employee Program Helped Him Find Confidence, Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / U.S. Bank:

The company's Thrive Thursday program helps connect team members to each other, U.S. Bank strategy and company culture

Donte Turnage, who works at the Hyde Park branch in Cincinnati, says the bank's Thrive Thursday program has helped him feel more connected with his colleagues.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

When Donte Turnage started as a client relationship consultant at the Hyde Park Branch in Cincinnati two years ago, he was nervous and shy, he said.

On a teammate's recommendation, Turnage joined a Thrive Thursday session, a virtual space for U.S. Bank team members to gather weekly to network, learn about company culture and strategy, and understand how they fit into the bigger picture.

"I felt like less of a newcomer after that first session, and attending helped me get rid of those nerves," Turnage said. "Ever since then, Thrive Thursday has been an important part of my week. Regardless of what else is going on, I make it a point to attend."

Each session begins with a subject matter expert sharing a presentation on topics from wellbeing and professional growth to spotlights on various parts of the business.

But the featured speaker isn't the only contributor.

"The speakers are knowledgeable and passionate about their topics, and attendees are encouraged to participate in the chat throughout the sessions," Turnage said. "If you ask a question, the speaker or another participant may jump in to answer. It's a great way for team members from across the company to connect. We have a great sense of community."

This sense of community has helped drive program growth. More than 1,000 team members attend virtually each week and frequent participants asked for more events and ways to connect with each other.

Thrive Thursday program leaders have set up in-person watch parties for team members to gather and experience sessions together. Sessions are followed by a Q&A and networking, allowing attendees to meet new teammates from areas around the company.

While the name calls for sessions to be held on Thursdays, program managers have received an outpouring of requests for more topics and opportunities to learn. On select weeks, multiple topics are shared on different days.

The off-day sessions haven't decreased the attendance during regularly scheduled Thursday events, program managers said. Instead, the additional presentations are attracting as many as an additional 1,000 attendees.

Thrive Thursday host Sam Gonsalves said Thrive Thursday has been successful because she asks participants what they want to see next, as well as when and how they want to engage.

"We give team members the opportunity to lead their own development," Gonsalves said. "More than anything, we want them to feel a sense of belonging and connect to our company strategy, culture and each other."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
