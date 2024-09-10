Breathing Circuits Market to Hit USD 2.16 Billion by 2029 with 6.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The breathing circuits market is projected to grow from USD 1.57 billion in 2024 to USD 2.16 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is driven by factors such as an increase in surgical procedures, an aging population, rising chronic diseases, and technological advancements in respiratory support devices. Disposable breathing circuits are favored for their infection control benefits and compliance with regulations, while concerns about the high infection risk of reusable circuits and environmental issues with non-biodegradable disposables pose challenges. Opportunities for expansion are notable in emerging economies due to improved healthcare infrastructure and increased medical tourism. The market is segmented by usage, with disposable circuits leading, and by application, with anesthesia holding the largest share. North America led the market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high surgery volumes. Key players include Drägerwerk AG, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and ResMed, with recent developments highlighting expansions and new facility openings to support market growth.

Dominance of Disposable Breathing Circuits

The market is categorized by usage into disposable and reusable breathing circuits. In 2023, disposable breathing circuits led the market share due to growing concerns over patient safety and efforts to minimize healthcare-associated infections. These single-use circuits help prevent cross-contamination, aligning with stricter infection control policies worldwide and thus boosting their adoption.

Patient Type Segmentation

The market is also segmented by patient type into adults and pediatric/neonatal patients. The adult patient segment dominated in 2023, driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures requiring anesthesia and respiratory care. The aging population further fuels this demand as older adults are more likely to need advanced respiratory management.

Regional Growth Opportunities

The global breathing circuits market spans six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure, large patient populations, and economic expansion. Increased healthcare spending, more healthcare facilities, and supportive government policies are also contributing to the region's growth prospects.

Key Market Players

Leading players in the breathing circuits market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), ResMed (US), and several others. In 2023, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA was a market leader due to its extensive global presence and innovations such as the Dräger BG ProAir, which improves performance in mining and tunneling rescue operations. Medtronic also held a significant market share, leveraging its broad product portfolio and expansive distribution network, while Cardinal Health focused on enhancing its manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA's Market Leadership

In 2023, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA led the breathing circuits market with its strong global footprint and innovative product designs. The company's introduction of the Dräger BG ProAir, designed for enhanced performance during extended rescue operations, exemplifies its strategy to meet diverse customer needs and maintain market leadership through continuous product innovation.

Medtronic's Strategic Position

Medtronic (Ireland) maintained a substantial share of the market in 2023, benefiting from its diverse product range and extensive distribution network. The company's strategic collaborations, such as its partnership with GE Healthcare to address needs in ambulatory surgery centers and office-based labs, highlight its approach to enhancing its market position through both organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Cardinal Health's Expansion Efforts

Cardinal Health (US) secured a prominent position in the breathing circuits market in 2023, focusing on expanding its self-manufacturing capacity and global supply chain. The opening of new distribution centers in Central Ohio exemplifies its commitment to strengthening its service delivery and driving long-term growth through cost-saving measures and strategic investments.

