John Galt Solutions: Live Webinar: Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Shares Recipe for Supply Chain Transformation Success

John Galt Solutions' Customer Mixes the Right People, Processes and Technology to Reinvent the Iconic Brand's Digital Supply Chain

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, invites supply chain professionals and enthusiasts to the interactive webinar: "Sara Lee Frozen Bakery's Recipe for Supply Chain Success: Right Mix of People, Process, Tech & Data," featuring its esteemed customer, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. The event, sponsored by John Galt Solutions, will be hosted by Supply and Demand Chain Executive on September 24th.

This live presentation features Laura Shannon, Vice President of Planning and Logistics, and Richard Korn, Senior Director of Integrated Planning, both from Sara Lee Frozen Bakery - a renowned manufacturer of frozen baked goods sold through retail, foodservice and instore bakeries.

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery boasts a rich history of providing a wide variety of baked goods and desserts. With a portfolio of trusted brands including Sara Lee®, Chef Pierre®, Bistro Collection®, and more, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery has established itself as an iconic brand, all while maintaining a strong focus on optimizing its supply chain and fostering the ideal blend of talent and advanced technology to drive exceptional supply chain performance.

Attendees of this session will hear firsthand Sara Lee Frozen Bakery's transformational journey to reinvent its supply chain. Laura Shannon and Richard Korn, both distinguished supply chain leaders with extensive experience optimizing supply chains for leading brands, will delve into the strategic approach taken by the company, starting with the right people and the importance of robust business processes and innovative supply chain planning technology to drive informed decisions and achieve exceptional results.

Title:?Sara Lee Frozen Bakery's Recipe for Supply Chain Success: Right Mix of People, Process, Tech & Data

Speakers:?Laura Shannon, Vice President of Planning and Logistics at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, and Richard Korn, Senior Director of Integrated Planning at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery.

When:?Tuesday, September 24, 11:00 am?CT

Register at:https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4679734/76270330DA54F94853232F1754B74430?partnerref=JohnGalt

To learn more about the Atlas Planning Platform, please visit?johngalt.com/atlas.???

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.??

