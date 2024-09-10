Upstream Works Announces Omni AI Hub and Upstream Works AI Availability for On-Premise and Cloud Contact Centers

Enterprise-ready, flexible AI solutions for efficient agent assistance and enhanced customer experience

WOODBRIDGE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Upstream Works, an omnichannel contact center solutions company, today announced the availability of Omni AI Hub and Upstream Works AI as part of the Upstream Works desktop solution. Omni AI Hub is a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration capabilities that allows on-premise and cloud contact centers to seamlessly operationalize their choice of AI, including Upstream Works AI and third-party AI providers, to power and automate self-service, real-time agent assistance and exceptional customer experiences.

Omni AI Hub continues Upstream Works' focus on leveraging existing systems and investments and provides a flexible approach that allows contact centers to use the AI of their choice to power greater efficiency with automated conversation summaries, transcriptions, sentiment, intent, and escalations. This enables on-premise and cloud contact centers to increase agent productivity, personalize customer conversations and improve first contact resolution success.

"Helping AI Help Agents continues to be a focus of our company," said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. "That's what the Omni AI Hub and Upstream Works AI do, by enabling the practical use of AI and simplifying the implementation of a ready out-of-the-box advanced feature set, with the flexibility to tailor solutions for on-premise and cloud contact centers."

Upstream Works Omni AI Hub features include:

A centralized framework and suite of AI capabilities for on-premise, hybrid and cloud contact centers

Upstream Works AI ready out-of-the-box for on-premise and cloud environments with automation of conversation summaries, transcriptions, sentiment, and intent

Flexibility to operationalize native Upstream Works AI model and third-party AI providers

Agent Assist to provide insights with standardization of conversation summaries, customer and agent sentiment, customer intent and details, transcriptions, and transitions/escalations

Automates the delivery of real-time contextual information to customers and agents drawn from knowledge (including Upstream Works Assist Knowledge or third-party knowledge)

AI Messaging Link to standardize chatbots across different messaging channels for consistent self-service and seamless transitions to a human agent as needed with automated conversation summaries

Assist Knowledge to provide centralized omnichannel knowledge management with AI-enabled summaries and responses

Performance Analytics and A/B testing of multiple AI providers for optimized productivity

Omni AI Hub and all Upstream Works solutions are enterprise-ready, scalable and secure.

Upstream Works flexible AI and omnichannel desktop solutions are adaptable at scale with seamless AI and business application integrations for both on-premise and cloud contact centers, enabling organizations to empower agents, delight customers and deliver efficiencies. To learn more about Omni AI Hub, request a meeting via this link .

About Upstream Works | www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides enterprise-ready AI and omnichannel contact center desktop solutions that simplify and improve the agent and customer experience. Our flexible, agent-first desktop solutions support digital transformation, innovation, and business growth and enable contact centers to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) while leveraging existing systems and investments. For over 20 years, Upstream Works has helped companies worldwide and across industries improve operational efficiency, agent effectiveness, customer experience, and business outcomes.

