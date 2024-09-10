Initiative enables mobile connectivity for all IoT/M2M devices in Brazil, regardless of where they are located

emnify, a global leader in cellular IoT connectivity, has launched a groundbreaking solution that guarantees full coverage across all of Brazil using SIM cards with single IMSIs and local numbering. This initiative was made possible thanks to emnify's partnership with Claro, one of the country's largest telecommunications companies, which supports 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies and to ANATEL's (National Telecommunications Agency) approval of the Roaming ORPAs (Wholesale Products Reference Offers) an important achievement for the national market.

This project reinforces emnify's commitment to the country, positioning the company at the forefront of technology for the benefit of the entire Brazilian market. Since 2023, emnify has been consolidating its presence in Brazil as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), with a robust sales and customer service structure, as well as the local manufacturing of its SIM cards through a partnership with Idemia.

These strategic agreements, combined with emnify's SuperNetwork, provide businesses across Brazil with a simple, cutting-edge connectivity solution, enabling access to over 540 networks in 180 countries through a single SIM card, regardless of geographical borders.

"The launch of this new product is a significant milestone for emnify, revolutionizing the way companies consume IoT connectivity," says Carlos Campos, emnify's VP Sales LATAM General Manager Brazil. "We are bringing uninterrupted and full mobile connectivity to all IoT/M2M devices in Brazil, through our SIM cards with single IMSIs and local numbering resources. Customers of all sizes and verticals will now benefit from the emnify experience, with consistent quality of service, robust APIs, and simplified management, increased stability and cost effectiveness, regardless of the technology of their devices."

"We're very pleased with emnify's initiative to sign the Roaming ORPAs with the main operators in the market. This demonstrates an initiative which guarantees regulatory compliance, allowing emnify's customers to benefit from complementarity across all the main telecommunications networks. This model is what ANATEL believes to be correct, appropriate, and in perfect compliance with the sector's regulations," said Carlos Baigorri, ANATEL's Chairman and CEO.

Rafael Medeiros, CEO of Voxter, says that "emnify's offer is a game changer for our tracking device, the J16 Original, Brazil's best-selling 2G/4G tracker. emnify's SIM card provides fast and stable connectivity, no matter where our devices are in the country. This solution significantly boosts our customers' operational efficiency, transforming emnify's connectivity into a valuable add-on to our strategy of providing affordable, high-quality fleet management solutions."

emnify's roaming-enabled solution changes the game in IoT connectivity in Brazil, offering unprecedented reliability and national coverage in the Brazilian market. This breakthrough not only fosters operational efficiencies, but also encourages innovation, promoting transformative growth in all industries that rely on IoT technology.

About emnify

emnify is the leading IoT connectivity partner to the innovators building our connected world. Founded in 2014, emnify developed the industry's first cloud-native, global connectivity the SuperNetwork. Our unique approach to IoT connectivity, coupled with our comprehensive connectivity management platform and services, ensures seamless data exchange between devices, cloud environments, and IoT applications.

Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, Brazil and the Philippines, emnify is the global provider of IoT connectivity for thousands of enterprises worldwide. Our solution connects millions of devices across all industries including fleet management, consumer electronics, logistics, agriculture, environmental monitoring, smart buildings, retail, and beyond. Working with our customers, we connect the physical world with the digital world in a way that has real impact on how we work and live.

To learn more about how the SuperNetwork unlocks new levels in efficiency and growth, visit emnify.com

