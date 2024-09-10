Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Fable & Mane, a modern haircare brand rooted in Ayurvedic tradition and ingredients that strengthen and nourish hair, is proud to announce its newest campaign starring celebrated actress, Avantika Vandanapu.

Avantika Vandanapu joins Fable & Mane to spotlight their celebrated HoliRootsTM Hair Oil, a luxurious oil designed to nurture and strengthen hair with every drop. This campaign celebrates the richness of Indian heritage and encourages embracing one's roots.

Avantika's involvement embodies a bold step forward in defying stereotypes and reclaiming the hair care space for the South Asian community. She says, "I chose to be part of the Fable & Mane's HoliRootsTM campaign because it celebrates the beauty and strength found in our cultural heritage. As someone who has faced stereotypes and challenges, I'm passionate about promoting inclusivity and diversity in the beauty industry. Fable & Mane's commitment to holistic, natural haircare and its mission to reclaim narratives resonated deeply with me."

Fable & Mane's co-founders, Akash and Nikita Mehta, highlight their enthusiasm for the partnership with Avantika Vandanapu, stating, "Avantika's radiant hair and powerful presence make her the perfect ambassador for HoliRootsTM Hair Oil, representing not just Fable & Mane, but also the broader South Asian community with pride and authenticity." Fable & Mane celebrates beauty and sensuality rooted in mindfulness, self-discovery, and rituals passed down through generations. As Avantika Vandanapu puts it, "Together, we aim to inspire others to embrace their unique beauty and take pride in their roots."





Avantika Vandanapu



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10819/222548_1b6e5829f4a62847_002full.jpg

ABOUT HOLIROOTS HAIR OIL

Fable and Mane's HoliRoots hair oil is a nourishing pre-wash treatment oil for weightless hydration. This lightweight oil hydrates and strengthens hair from the roots, while stimulating scalp circulation for healthy hair growth. This blend is infused with Ashwagandha, Ayurvedic root, and Castor Oil. Best used with a relaxing head massage for the perfect morning or evening ritual.

Key Benefits:

The award-winning root treatment oil for stronger, healthier hair

Scent of resh, floral Indian Jasmine Sambac woven into red champaca flowers with an unforgettably rich, warm base of cedarwood and tonka beans

Strengthens roots and strands to help prevent breakage

Weightless hydration for scalp and hair

Silicone-free, vegan and cruelty-free

Safe for coloured hair

About Fable and Mane

Fable & Mane is a beauty brand co-founded by brother and sister duo Nikita and Akash Mehta, renowned for its commitment to celebrating and elevating the essence of South Asian heritage through Ayurvedic-inspired hair care. The brand blends traditional hair oiling rituals with modern formulations, emphasizing the use of natural ingredients passed down through generations. Fable & Mane's products are crafted to honor the time-honored practices of hair care while offering solutions for achieving healthy, radiant hair.

The brand's ethos is centered around mindfulness, self-discovery, and the beauty of embracing one's unique identity. By combining traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern innovation, Fable & Mane seeks to empower individuals to celebrate their natural beauty and embrace their cultural heritage.

Media Contact:

For further information, event details and interview/media requests, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222548

SOURCE: Fable and Mane