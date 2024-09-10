ComplianceQuest Named 2024 Product Leader in Global Quality AI by Frost & Sullivan

The Award Highlights ComplianceQuest's Market Leadership in AI-Driven Quality Management Solutions and Impressive Growth Trajectory

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / ComplianceQuest, a leading provider of AI-powered Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS), has been named the winner of the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award in the Global Quality AI Market. This recognition underscores ComplianceQuest's commitment to innovation, excellence, and its leadership in delivering next-generation, AI-driven quality management solutions.

Frost & Sullivan's rigorous evaluation process assessed numerous companies across the quality AI market, ultimately selecting ComplianceQuest for its comprehensive Digital Quality+ Platform . The platform's seamless inclusion of AI capabilities transforms how organizations manage quality, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and decision-making while driving continuous improvement and compliance.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest."This award affirms our commitment to embedding and leveraging AI in practical, impactful ways that empower our customers to achieve their quality management goals. Our disruptive Digital Quality+ Platform is designed to address the challenges of modern enterprises, ensuring they can stay ahead of industry trends, and create a tremendous operational edge through operational excellence."

Atulya Risal, COO/CTA of ComplianceQuest, added, "Harnessing AI will bring about digital transformations in remarkable ways. Enterprises embracing AI to augment their teams will significantly reduce risks in operations and compliance while enjoying productivity gains and reduced operational costs. Information is key, and decision-making at scale with well-designed, purpose-built AI is now possible. ComplianceQuest is committed to delivering such game-changing capabilities to our customers."

Exceptional Growth and Market Impact

The award also recognizes ComplianceQuest's strong growth of over 300,000 users worldwide, and a robust customer retention rate. In 2023, ComplianceQuest added 30+ new key customers, including the American Red Cross and Dr. Reddy's Laboratory. ComplianceQuest is the first QMS provider to be assessed and attested for FedRAMP capabilities, enabling it to serve sectors such as the public sector, aerospace, and defense.

What Sets ComplianceQuest Apart

ComplianceQuest's Digital Quality+ Platform stood out in Frost & Sullivan's evaluation for its unique ability to address real-world challenges with advanced AI features. Key differentiators include:

Practical, Applied AI: Seamless AI integration across quality processes and CQ.AI Agents enhance decision-making, risk management, and operational efficiency without adding complexity.

Guided Workflows with Predictive Insights: AI-driven workflows provide actionable insights, helping organizations proactively manage risks and opportunities.

Customer-Centric Innovation: Focused on the real needs of quality professionals, ComplianceQuest delivers advanced features that enable smarter, faster decisions.

Future-Ready Platform: A continuous innovation pipeline, strengthened by a strategic partnership with Salesforce, ensures that ComplianceQuest remains at the forefront of the industry.

Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "ComplianceQuest provides real applied AI for quality management, going beyond basic AI functionalities to deliver hyper-automation, intelligent analytics, and generative AI features that significantly enhance human capabilities. The platform empowers organizations to complete processes faster, more efficiently, and with fewer errors compared to traditional EQMS solutions."

A Bright Future for AI in Quality Management

The Frost & Sullivan report highlights how ComplianceQuest's AI capabilities, including CQ.AI agents, intelligent automation, and predictive analytics, are revolutionizing the quality management landscape. By embedding AI into every aspect of its platform, ComplianceQuest delivers clear ROI, drives user adoption, and enhances operational performance without requiring significant changes to existing systems.

About ComplianceQuest

Transform to a fully connected business with our next-generation Digital Quality+ Platform, built on Salesforce. ComplianceQuest's AI-driven, cloud-based quality management solutions, empower organizations to achieve operational excellence, maintain compliance, and drive continuous improvement. Our platform integrates advanced AI capabilities throughout its four key suites-ProductQuest, QualityQuest, SafetyQuest, and SupplierQuest offering unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and innovation to address the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a global leader in growth strategy and innovation. Its Product Leadership Awards recognize companies that demonstrate excellence in delivering the best quality, reliability, and performance in their respective industries.

Visit www.compliancequest.com or read the full Frost & Sullivan report: https://www.compliancequest.com/whitepaper/frost-sullivan-product-leadership-award