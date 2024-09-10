Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
10.09.2024 17:02 Uhr
CAI Software Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer Elizabeth Schillo

Schillo Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience Driving Go-to-Market Strategy in Technology

LINCOLN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or CAI Software"), the leader in integrated software and technology solutions for mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), eCommerce EDI (electronic data interchange) and warehouse management software (WMS), today announced Elizabeth Schillo has been added to the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer - leading the entire sales organization and the go-to-market teams.

"Elizabeth is a proven sales and operations leader with a superior record of delivering results and creating value," said Brian Rigney, Chief Executive Officer at CAI. "She has a passion for scaling and driving business growth while mentoring her teams. Further, Elizabeth is a great cultural fit with the CAI team, and we are thrilled to have her."

Elizabeth brings more than 20 years of strategic and operational leadership experience with technology companies. Most recently, she was the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Netchex. Prior to Netchex, she worked at CareerBuilder where she held the role of Vice President and General Manager. During her time at CareerBuilder, she built and scaled a customer-focused team, while playing a key role in developing their go-to-market strategy. Schillo completed her undergraduate degree in communications, public relations, psychology, and religion from Lee University and her master's degree in clinical psychology from Wheaton College.

"I am very excited to join CAI to lead the entire sales organization to the next level," said Schillo. "The company has a unique value proposition with their industry-specific ERP and MES systems that help companies automate and modernize their businesses with strong technology that supports business growth."

Contact Information
Drea Toretti
CMO
info@caisoft.com
800.422.4782

SOURCE: CAI Software

