10.09.2024
bitHuman Launches World's First Prompt-to-AI Agents Created in One Minute - Lively, Emotionally Engaging and Conversational

bitHuman also rolls out a community of 1000 dynamic, pre-built agents representing hundreds of use cases

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / bitHuman, a generative AI platform for creating lively agents, today introduced the world's first and only instant prompt-to-AI agent technology, called ImagineX. The platform transforms simple prompts into fully-realized, lively agents for any role-in only one minute. The agents are interactive, emotionally responsive and can immediately converse on any topic in a natural, friendly and realistic manner.

bitHuman Prompt-to-AI Agent

In addition, bitHuman is introducing its community of 1000 different AI agents, representing hundreds of use cases ranging from business, self-help, travel, and food to any topic you can imagine.

"bitHuman is at the forefront of the next AI revolution. With ImagineX, creativity meets cutting-edge technology," said Steve Gu, co-founder and CEO, bitHuman. "Now it is easier than ever to bring lifelike characters to life-with just one prompt-creating vivid and lively agents for any purpose, whether for business, entertainment or personal use. It's the future of imagination."

Agents are developed on bitHuman's technology platform, LIVA. LIVA stands for Lively, Interactive, and Visually Affective, and builds agents from scratch in just a minute. The fully formed characters can converse and respond with extremely human-like behaviors and mannerisms.

bitHuman's instant prompt-to-AI agents share the following characteristics:

  • Lifelike Visuals (facial expressions, body movements, gestures, spatial and object awareness)

  • Neural voice (highly natural-sounding voice for your brand or characters)

  • Dynamic Emotions reflected visually and vocally

  • Real-time interactions

Capable of addressing consumer and enterprise needs and use-cases, ImagineX agents demonstrate appropriate personalized reactions and information. Created almost instantly after one prompt, the groundbreaking technology eliminates the complexities of building AI agents. The solution accentuates the visual, emotive and holistic fit of the character, voice and visuals of the generative AI agents.

"Agents are definitely the way of the future. With bitHuman, the power to create lively digital agents is no longer reserved for a select few. It's now available for everyone, everywhere, to enrich their daily lives and work," Gu continued.

"This technology is a game-changer. To get you started, we have developed a huge sampling of AI agents that can be used for personal or business use," Gu said. "This community of AI agents highlights that we can go as far as our imagination takes us. The AI agents will boost your productivity, can teach you any subject you want to learn and will interact with you-all in a very comfortable and natural way."

To join the waitlist for the beta, visit www.bithuman.io. The AI community of 1000 Agents is also available to beta users.

Images/video: LINK

About bitHuman

bitHuman is an interactive AI platform that powers ImagineX-lifelike interactive characters serving a broad range of enterprise and personal uses. The company's LIVA technology creates lively, empathetic, interactive, and emotionally authentic AI agents from a simple prompt, in just a minute. Collectively the bitHuman team has more than 100 patents and won numerous international awards in AI research, business innovation, and design. For more information, visit www.bithuman.io.

Media Contact:
Erica Zeidenberg
Hot Tomato Marketing
erica@hottomato.net
925-518-8159

SOURCE: bitHuman



View the original press release on accesswire.com

