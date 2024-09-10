Polar Racking Releases Groundbreaking Hail Protection Enhancement to its SOL-X Single-Axis Tracker

Polar Racking's innovative addition to the tracker control and monitoring platform, mitigates the risk of hail damage to PV panels

Polar Racking, a leading North American supplier and manufacturer of solar mounting solutions, is excited to announce the unveiling of their groundbreaking enhancement to the SOL-X single-axis tracker system - the new Hail Protection feature. This innovative addition to the tracker control and monitoring platform, mitigates the risk of hail damage to PV panels.

The hail protection feature is designed to automatically position solar trackers to an optimal angle in anticipation of hailstorms, eliminating the need for manual intervention. This automated system is adding a crucial layer of protection to SOL-X, already robust racking solutions, which is designed for undulating terrain, heavy winds, snow and frost uploads.

Key Advantages of the Hail Protection Feature

The automatic hail protection function transitions trackers to a secure position, minimizing the risk of oversight during critical weather events based on hail nowcasting.

The system features a bi-directional high-tilt hail position angle (+/- 63°) to minimize the risk during hail events.

During a hail event tracker positions itself in the same direction of the wind.

Using various real-time meteorological data sources on Polar Racking's Monitoring Platform, the feature activates based on real-time weather forecasts.

"Polar Racking is excited to offer this new Hail Protection feature as part of our True-Terrain Following SOL-X Tracker Solution, which also includes 3D Backtracking, Overcast Strategy and iStow," stated Vishal Lala, Founding Partner & Chief Executive Officer of Polar Racking. "We view this as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality solutions that meet the challenging needs of our customers."

As the leading North American supplier of solar mounting solutions with a future pipeline of 7 gigawatts (GW), Polar Racking's new bi-directional hail positioning feature exemplifies the company's dedication to innovative solutions that address the most pressing challenges faced by solar asset owners and operators. By integrating advanced automation with real-time weather forecasting, Polar Racking continues to set the standard for reliability and protection in the solar industry.

About Polar Racking

Founded in 2009 with offices in Ontario, Alberta, and the US, Polar Racking is a North American leader in PV mounting with a strong market share, specializing in commercial and utility-scale ground-mount, single-axis tracker, fixed tilt, solar carport along with a wide variety of solar foundation solutions. With over 3 GW of PV mounting systems installed in North America, Polar Racking is focused on developing innovative racking solutions that enable our clients to build and own systems at the lowest installed cost per kWh.

