Peyton Manning Goes Head-to-Head with PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year Tony Pancake in Latest "We Love this Game" Campaign Video

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / The PGA of America and Omaha Productions released "18 Fore 18" - the latest addition to the "We Love this Game" brand campaign. The video features NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning alongside 2024 PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year Tony Pancake.

The "We Love this Game" brand campaign and partnership between the PGA of America and Omaha Productions debuted in September 2023, unveiling a new logo for the Association and a series of ads including "We Love this Game" that ran throughout the 2023 Ryder Cup, and "A Day With A Pro" which debuted at the 2024 PGA Show in Orlando.

Prior to "18 Fore 18," Pancake was featured in " When I Grow Up," which aired on ESPN and CBS during the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. Starting September 30, "When I Grow Up" will continue to air through the end of 2024 with various TV spots scheduled to run during select Monday Night Football games, ManningCasts , SEC games and SportsCenter.

"18 Fore 18" debuted on the Association's Youtube channel and a series of social posts. The video is additionally presented through Manning's and Omaha's digital channels. Digital media buys include boosted posts through Bleacher Report, NBC Sports and USA Today social platforms.

Narrated by longtime ESPN and PGA Championship broadcaster Scott Van Pelt, the latest video collaboration between Omaha Productions and the PGA of America take Manning and Pancake through 18 shot-for-shot challenges, including Manning's failed attempt at a Happy Gilmore swing and throwing a football down the driving range at a giant cut-out of Eli Manning's head . Meanwhile, the pair answer questions about their respective careers and shared love for the game of golf.

The campaign highlights the importance of the more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals to the golf industry.

Manning, wearing number 18 during his 18-season career, spent 14 of those seasons (1998-2011) with the Indianapolis Colts. During that time, he was a member of Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana, where Pancake was the Head Professional from 2004-2009 and has been the Director of Golf & Club Operations since 2010.

"Tony Pancake is a terrific ambassador for the game of golf," said Manning, Founder of Omaha Productions. "Throughout the 20 years that I've known him, I've seen first hand how much he puts into teaching. The game is in good hands thanks to PGA of America Golf Professionals like Tony."

"It's been a true pleasure to get to know Peyton over the years and it's an honor to play a small part in our 'We Love this Game' campaign," said Pancake, who will be honored as Professional of the Year in November at the PGA of America Annual Meeting. "Going head-to-head with him and giving him a hard time was a great pleasure. Peyton's love for the game is no secret. His admiration for golf is a reflection of the millions of others around the world who love this game."

A PGA of America Golf Professional for 36 years, Pancake is consistently one of Golf Digest's Top 10 Teachers in Indiana. He has helped steer Crooked Stick's efforts on the national and international stage since 2004, as the facility played host to several championship events, highlighted by the 2005 Solheim Cup, 2007 USGA Women's Amateur, 2009 U.S. Senior Open and the 2012 and 2016 BMW Championships. The Club will host the U.S. Senior Open Championship in 2028.

Prior to his role at Crooked Stick, Pancake served for nine years as PGA of America Head Professional at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., which during his tenure hosted the 1996 PGA Championship. He then worked at Hurstborne Country Club in Louisville, before being named Head Professional at Baltimore (Md.) Country Club in 2002. Pancake is in his 21st season at Crooked Stick.

