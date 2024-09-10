Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce the continued growth and success of its BE WATER brand within the expanding bottled water industry. The Company's sales and financial performance have flourished, driven significantly by BE WATER's presence in Walmart stores across North and South Carolina along with Camping World.

The global bottled water industry was valued at $318 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $538.58 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, according to Precedence Research. Key factors driving this growth include water scarcity in certain regions, the easy availability of bottled water in retail outlets and increasing consumer health consciousness.

In the U.S., the bottled water market leads the world, with 2022 marking its highest sales volume ever, according to Statista. Taste and quality remain the top purchase drivers. The U.S. bottled water market was estimated at $44.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $47.42 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.8%, according to Grand View Research, capturing a 13.7% share of the global market.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "As a premium artesian spring water brand, BE WATER has continued to attract a wide following in the marketplace. BE WATER is a premium artesian spring water bottled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina. BE WATER has a sustainable and replenishing water source with a great taste, clean crisp taste and is a low-cost leader in premium water. BE WATER was the 2023 Recipient of Walmart's coveted Open Call Golden Ticket Award and we began rolling out to Walmart stores in the Southeast in May 2024. This growth is driven by a rising trend of consumers prioritizing health and wellness."

Mr. Greene adds, "We are committed to being a key player in the U.S market. Expanding our distribution channels is a top priority that will drive BE WATER's future growth."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.





