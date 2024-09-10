Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 17:14 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rival Recognized in Mercer's 2024 Talent Acquisition Market Matrices

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Rival, a leading innovator in talent acquisition solutions, announces its inclusion in Mercer's Talent Acquisition Market Matrices as the single, modular provider recognized across key categories: talent sourcing, talent attraction and engagement, and recruitment marketing

Rival Logo

Rival Logo

Mercer's Talent Acquisition Matrix is a respected industry benchmark that evaluates the capabilities of vendors across a broad spectrum of talent acquisition functions. "The role of Talent Acquisition is changing fast, making flexibility in TA tech more important than ever. It's no longer viable to select technology simply based on the breadth of capabilities, or the status of the brand. What really matters is the ability of the technology to meet, and adapt to, the evolving needs of each organization. Our new market matrices are designed to be a guiding light in this dynamic landscape, empowering tech buyers to make informed decisions based not on popularity, but on what will actually work within their organization," said Tara Cooper, HR Tech Analyst at Mercer.

Rival empowers organizations to overcome the complexities of talent acquisition, making it easier to connect with top talent and simplify recruitment processes with several key technology differentiators that drive its effectiveness:

  • Built-in AI: Rival's patented artificial intelligence technology enables organizations to expand their talent pools, identify and match top candidates, and improve HR efficiency.

  • Built-in Data: Rival Recruit, the industry's first Applicant Tracking System (ATS) pre-loaded with over 700 million passive candidate profiles, empowers HR teams to research, match, engage, and recruit top talent within a single platform.

  • Built-in Analytics: Rival's advanced analytics capabilities provide HR professionals with the tools to translate data into actionable insights, all without the complexity or cost typically associated with traditional business intelligence solutions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Mercer in their Talent Acquisition Market Matrices," said Poornima Farrar, Chief Product Officer at Rival. "This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that empower organizations to attract, engage, and retain top talent in today's dynamic job market."

Rival's unique approach to simplifying talent acquisition enables HR organizations to streamline end-to-end hiring from sourcing to offer with an AI-enabled talent solution

For more information about Rival and its industry-leading talent acquisition solutions, please visit rival-hr.com.

Contact Information

Tina Hurd Winston
Media Contact
tina.hurdwinston@rival-hr.com
470-633-5648

SOURCE: Rival

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
