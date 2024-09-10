San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Powerledger's TraceX, a cutting-edge environmental commodities marketplace, introduces a flexible renewable energy certificates (REC) transfer feature for better control and flexibility in REC transfers. This new feature enables renewable energy generators and brokers to seamlessly transfer RECs between their registry accounts and the TraceX marketplace. TraceX leverages the power of automation for bringing instant REC transfer functionality to eliminate possible delays, giving sellers the freedom and flexibility to list on TraceX with ease and confidence associated with the encumbrance and un-encumbrance of RECs.

"With the launch of our flexible REC transfer feature, we are redefining REC management by setting a new benchmark for flexibility and efficiency. Our aim is to simplify and accelerate the transfer process between registry accounts and the TraceX marketplace. This provides renewable energy generators and brokers with unprecedented ease and efficiency, eliminating the hours wasted on manual processes and enabling them to focus on what truly matters," says Rongon Mehdi, Product Owner, TraceX.

Key benefits of the flexible REC transfer feature:

Flexibility for risk-reduced and better REC control: Generators and brokers are not restricted to using TraceX exclusively. They have the flexibility to fully or partially transfer their RECs, giving them greater control over their assets. This added flexibility helps reduce risks and allows for better portfolio management in a dynamic market.

Hassle-free REC transfer: The fully automated process enables easy transfer of RECs to and from registry accounts and TraceX marketplace, eliminating delays caused by manual processes. Whether platform users want to import RECs into TraceX for trading or return them to their registry accounts after an off-platform sale, this feature ensures that all transactions are hassle-free and instant.

Better response to market signals: With the ability to load and remove RECs in real time, renewable energy generators and brokers gain enhanced control and flexibility over their portfolios and can respond more rapidly to market changes, adding efficiency to their REC strategy.

"Our mission is to make environmental markets efficient, transparent and economical, unlocking a carbon-free future. Flexible REC transfer feature was developed in response to customer feedback that they need more flexibility in today's dynamic REC markets. By automating this manual process, our customers can focus on REC trading rather than waste time on manual tasks that add no value to their core business," says Fiona Tiller, CEO, TraceX.

This new feature reduces the administrative burdens for generators and brokers, cutting down the time spent on manual REC transfers. It streamlines the process, allowing users to focus more on their core activities.

About Powerledger

Powerledger is a software company that leverages blockchain technology to solve pressing energy challenges, enabling customers to access and trade cheaper, cleaner electricity and trade environmental commodities. Power utilities, governments, and large corporations use Powerledger's solutions to be at the forefront of the energy transition by tracking, tracing, and trading every kilowatt hour of energy and trading of RECs. Headquartered in Zug, Powerledger is recognised as one of the top 50 companies in Crypto Valley, Switzerland.

About TraceX

TraceX by Powerledger is an environmental commodities marketplace that uses cutting-edge technology to add transparency in renewable energy certificates trading. TraceX is used by generators to track Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) from issuance through to sale, transfer and retirement for the end buyer. Companies with ESG goals can track ownership, hold certificates for resale, or retire them to meet annual sustainability targets. TraceX is powered by cutting-edge technology to improve the reliability and transparency of energy credits.

