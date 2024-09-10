INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Early Discounts and Enhanced Travel Options Announced for Licensing Expo

As the industry prepares for Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo offers advance selections for 2025 early-bird bookers.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Licensing Expo, the world's leading event dedicated to licensing, brand extension and collaborations, today opens its most expansive selection of hotel and travel options for the 2025 Licensing Expo, returning May 20-22, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The annual event reunites thousands of licensing professionals from across the globe to Las Vegas, inking the hottest new business deals in intellectual property (IP) and brand extension across sports, entertainment, fashion, food and beverage, toys and games and more.

With additional resources for travel and lodging, Licensing Expo 2025 offers various airline promotions through global top-tier flyers like Air Canada, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. First time additional discounts will be introduced for Delta Airlines such as promotions on international routes from Australia and various countries in Asia, including Japan. Those looking to explore and commute via ground transportation may also take advantage of rental car discounts though rental car companies Avis and Budget as well as utilize discounts for the Las Vegas Monorail, a transportation alternative for travelers on the Las Vegas Strip.

"While we are busy planning for another successful Licensing Expo, we are always committed to enhancing the overall experience and value for the show, from the campus experience on-site to your journey to get there. This year, for our global and domestic travelers, we have introduced special rates on international travel and rental cars, to ensure a seamless experience for our treasured community," shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "To secure housing and travel at the best rates, we encourage attendees to book early through our hotel and airline partners before prices rise."

In addition to the increase in travel and lodging options, Licensing Expo will feature an impressive lineup of top brands and industry leaders Bravado, CAA Brand Management, The Coca-Cola Company, Crayola Properties, Inc., Hasbro, Jazwares, Mercis, SEGA of America, Scholastic Peanuts, Perry Ellis and Ubisoft. Attendees can look forward to engaging with representatives from globally renowned companies exploring new business opportunities in the dynamic licensing sector and discovering the future of brand extension.

LEGO, Warner Bros. Discovery, Coca-Cola, The Walt Disney Company, Beanstalk, Hasbro, Mattel, Nintendo and more were at this year's Expo inspiring new partnerships and thousands of licensing deals across more than 5,000 represented brands.

To book now for housing, travel and benefit from the newly revealed travel programs, information on accommodation is available at licensingexpo.com . Registration for the upcoming Licensing Expo will open in November.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980,? Licensing Expo ?is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.?Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on? LinkedIn ,? YouTube ,? Twitter ?and? Instagram .

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, ?a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo,? Brand Licensing Europe ,? Licensing Expo Shanghai ?and? License Global . Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.???

