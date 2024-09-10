National Association of Broadcasters: NAB Show New York Fuels Fall's Top News and Sports Stories with Innovative Solutions and Key Conversations

Gain insights ahead of the 2024 election, World Series, NFL/NCAA football and more

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / NAB Show New York, set for Oct. 9-10 (Education Oct. 8-10) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, will energize the news and sports industries with the latest trends and technology. Held in the epicenter of live production, the event is perfectly timed as the broadcast, media and entertainment industry prepares for key moments such as the 2024 presidential election and the major fall sports seasons. Industry leaders will gather to explore key innovations and strategies reshaping how content is created, distributed and monetized in today's fast-evolving media landscape.

"Whether you are dealing with the complexities of election coverage or the excitement of live sporting events, NAB Show New York is the platform for discovering new technologies, engaging in crucial conversations and connecting with industry leaders," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events.

Election Coverage Summit

As the election approaches, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is reinforcing its commitment to supporting and safeguarding journalists as they navigate the unique challenges of political reporting. The Election Coverage Summit will deliver essential guidance on maintaining audience trust, ensuring safety in the field and combating the rise of misinformation, including the growing impact of deepfakes and AI-generated content. This Summit equips media professionals with the tools and strategies needed to deliver accurate and reliable news during an increasingly complex political landscape.

Sports Media Insights

Sessions focused on sports mediawill offer crucial insights into how new technologies and strategies are transforming the industry. Key sessions will cover the growth of women's sports, the impact of emerging technology on fan engagement and evolving media rights deals. Attendees will also hear how athletes are building personal brands and shaping the future of content delivery.

With discussions led by industry leaders like Valari Dobson Staab of NBCUniversal Local, Jennifer Mitchell of CBS News and Stations, Liz Alesse of ABC Audio, ABC News, Jonathan Williamson of Men in Blazers, Ray Chao of Vox, Sarah Bishop Woods of News Revenue Hub, Bill Ordower of National Women's Soccer League, Matt DeGroot of Crooked Media/Pod Save America, Doug Perlman of Sports Media Advisors and more. NAB Show New York delves into the evolving media landscape, giving attendees a competitive edge by showcasing the latest advancements and innovations in news and sports.

Session Highlights

News Improving Trust in Political Coverage Deepfakes, Cheapfakes and Gen AI in the Election Safety in Political Reporting Station Group Leaders on the State of the Industry Blueprints for a New Local TV News

Sports Changing the Game - Evolving Broadcast Rights in Sports Beyond the Game: Working with Athletes to Build Media Businesses The New Playbook: Producing Innovative Sports and News Content



Exhibitors

Exhibitors include Avid, Blackmagic Design, Chyron, ENCO Systems, EVS, Evertz, Fujifilm/Fujinon, Grass Valley, Imagine, Lawo, Panasonic, Quantum, Riedel Communications, Ross Video, Sony/Crispin and Zero Density.

Visit NAB Show New York to learn more about the valuable discovery, networking and business development at the Show. Registration is open for attendees and members of the media. Find more details regarding press resources and coverage materials. Stay up-to-date on the latest show news by adding your name to the media list.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event and marketplace for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry, held in the media capital of the world, October 9-10 at the Javits Center. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES Show 2024 NY, this intimate gathering connects roughly 12,000 content creators, tech innovators and business strategists with the latest tools, trends and technology. This event features cutting-edge solutions for content creation, distribution and monetization, alongside purposeful networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders, fostering an environment where ideas are born and partnerships thrive. For more information, visit NABShowNY.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.

###

CONTACT

Elizabeth Donatelli

edonatelli@nab.org

202-429-5407

SOURCE: National Association of Broadcasters

View the original press release on accesswire.com