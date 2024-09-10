Hex Technologies: Hex's AI Recognized by the 4th Annual Intelligent Applications Top 40 List

Hex named to the top 40 list of private companies building with and enabling AI and GenAI alongside brands like Anthropic, OpenAI, Databricks, Figma, and Canva.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Hex announces its inclusion in the Intelligent Applications 40 List of the top private companies building with AI and GenAI. This industry-driven list, sponsored by Madrona Ventures, identifies top companies at different stages of growth that are building applications with AI and GenAI and companies building the infrastructure to support them. The IA40 winners will be celebrated at the Intelligent Applications Summit sponsored by Microsoft, AWS, NYSE, Morgan Stanley, Delta Airlines, and McKinsey and held in Seattle early next month.

Hex Named to IA40 List

For the 2024 IA40 list, Madrona solicited the top venture investors in AI for nominations of the private companies they believe will transform and define the next generation of technology. More than 70 investors at 54 firms nominated and voted on the top 40 companies and the 5 rising stars. Madrona then worked with Pitchbook to apply its AI-driven algorithm that predicts outcomes for private companies to create the final list.

"It's no secret that AI has huge implications for productivity and impact for data teams - when implemented well," said Barry McCardel, CEO and co-founder of Hex. "At Hex, we're building AI into core workflows for data teams and their stakeholders, so it's there when they need it and out of the way when they don't. We appreciate the recognition of our progress and vision and congratulate the other winners."

"The opportunity ahead to solve customers' priority problems, prove out ROI, and establish sustainable business models is enormous," Madrona Managing Director Matt McIlwain said. "Congratulations to these companies that are focused on substance and are largely avoiding the hype around the applied AI disruption cycle. We look forward to watching their growth in the coming years."

Today, thousands of data teams use Hex's Magic AI to save time and accelerate analysis. Top use cases include:

Writing odd or obscure syntax

Assisting with Python development (e.g., forecast using Prophet)

Drafting analyses from scratch

Finding and fixing bugs

To learn how Hex's Magic AI can accelerate your data team, go to https://hex.tech/product/magic-ai

For the complete list of the IA40: https://www.ia40.com/the-list

About Hex

Hex (https://hex.tech) is a complete workspace for analytics and data science. Hex helps data teams tackle their organization's toughest questions and equip business teams with data in actionable ways. Thousands of leading organizations, like Reddit, Stubhub, Notion, and Brex, love Hex's collaborative, notebook-style workspace for exploratory analytics and interactive data apps for operational reporting and empowering stakeholders. Data teams save thousands of hours by unifying their fragmented workflows and accelerating analysis with Hex's AI. Hex integrates with your whole stack and offers flexible deployment models, including Multi-Tenant, HIPAA, Single-Tenant, and Private Cloud.

About Madrona

Madrona (www.madrona.com) is a venture capital firm based in Seattle. With nearly 30 years of investing in early-stage technology companies, the firm has worked with founders from day one to help build their company for the long run. Madrona invests predominantly in seed and Series A rounds across the information technology spectrum and in Acceleration (B and beyond) stage companies building with AI. The firm has more than $3 billion under management. Madrona was an early investor in companies such as Amazon, Snowflake, UIPath, Smartsheet, Rover, Redfin, and Smartsheet.

