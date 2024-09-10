Caliber Corporate Advisers Recognized Among Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024

Firm honored for ongoing commitment to innovation in fintech and financial services communications

Caliber Corporate Advisers (Caliber), a leading marketing and communications agency for fintech and financial services, was recognized on the annual Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators list . Now in its sixth year, the Fast Company program honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

Caliber was recognized on Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators: Communications and Public Relations list for its role as a technology-forward agency, fostering a culture of innovation among its employees and clients in the fintech, financial services, insurtech, proptech and real estate sectors.

"In an increasingly competitive agency landscape, Caliber remains committed to identifying and developing innovative ways to better serve both our client partners and our team members," said Grace Keith Rodriguez , CEO of Caliber and member of the Fast Company Impact Council. "We understand that to truly provide value to all of our stakeholders, we must continue to push the boundaries of what a traditional marketing and communications agency looks like. We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our dedication to innovation, and are grateful to our team and client partners who have made this possible."

From its technology-forward approach to research and reporting, to the development of Event Analyzer in partnership with The Financial Revolutionist as a platform to support clients in making data-driven decisions about their conference and event strategies, Caliber continues to prioritize innovation as a key differentiator and growth driver.

"Since our inception, innovation has been at the forefront of everything we do at Caliber," said Harvey Hudes , founder and chief innovation officer. "Our goal has always been to imagine an enhanced agency experience. We continue to evolve by investing in workplace efficiency, helping our clients make more informed communications and marketing decisions, and deploying enhanced analytics to showcase the impact we make for our clients."

To be considered for the 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, companies from a variety of industries submitted an application and responded to questions about their current projects, investments, company-wide programs and workplace culture, among other things. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the overall winners. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

Earlier this year, Caliber was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas for a second consecutive year, in addition to ranking as one of O'Dwyers Top Financial PR Agencies .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Caliber

Caliber is a leading marketing and communications firm exclusively focused on fintech and financial services, insurtech and insurance, proptech and real estate.

Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and execution of messaging, public relations, content, social media and digital advertising to help clients tell their stories and achieve their business objectives.

The firm serves a global client base with a fully remote team spread across the U.S. and Europe. As a people-first agency, the firm has an unparalleled commitment to culture and inclusion and has been honored as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace. Caliber also has been recognized as a Financial Times Fastest Growing Company and a PRWeek ranked PR firm. To learn more about Caliber, including how to join our team, visit calibercorporate.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

