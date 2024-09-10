Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 18:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prodigy Finance Launches $30 Million Blended Finance Programme to Enable the Next Generation of African Leaders

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy Finance, a leading global higher education finance company, announces the launch of their $30 million Blended Finance programme in collaboration with The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies.

Prodigy Finance Logo

The programme is a first in using blended finance to maximise the provision of international education loans, combining a grant from Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies and senior financing from Standard Bank. For every $1 of capital donated by the philanthropies, $4 of capital can be provided to students. Net proceeds from student repayments are reinvested in new student loans, further enhancing the impact of the philanthropies' capital contribution. This efficient method supports significantly more students than traditional scholarships, aiming for substantial social impact while delivering financial returns to the bank.

"Providing access to education is a vital and effective catalyst behind sustainable social upliftment in Africa. We are proud to partner with Prodigy as they continue with their success in empowering students to achieve their personal goals," said Justine Crommelin, Standard Bank SVP, Securitisation Debt Capital Market.

Prodigy Finance aims to increase the Blended Finance programme to $200 million over the next three years, amplifying its reach and transformative potential. Prodigy seeks partnerships with entities sharing their vision of combining financial innovation with social impact.

Projections by HolonIQ indicate a surge in international student numbers, with three-quarters of new graduates coming from Asia and Africa by 2050. Africa faces a youth unemployment rate of 60%, and bridging the digital skills gap could increase Africa's GDP by 5%, according to the IFC. By focusing on African students, Prodigy Finance is committed to levelling the playing field and fostering diverse global leadership.

"We aim to unlock Africa's untapped potential. This initiative will transform countless students' educational and professional trajectories, fostering a new generation of leaders on the continent," said Cameron Stevens, CEO of Prodigy Finance.

The Blended Finance Programme also addresses gender disparities in education and leadership, aiming to increase the number of women pursuing postgraduate education. Prodigy Finance invites like-minded organisations to join in creating a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

About Prodigy Finance

Founded in 2007, Prodigy Finance has supported 40,000+ students pursuing postgraduate degrees worldwide, disbursing $2.1bn in loans.

Media Contact
shavani.naidoo@prodigyfinance.com
deeya.pathaw@prodigyfinance.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501722/Prodigy_Finance_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prodigy-finance-launches-30-million-blended-finance-programme-to-enable-the-next-generation-of-african-leaders-302243959.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.