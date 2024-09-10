Delek Logistics Partners Selects CruxOCM for Gathering System Control Center Operations Automation

CruxOCM, a leading provider of their co-pilot technology for the energy sector, is excited to announce that Delek Logistics Partners, a prominent player in the energy industry, has chosen CruxOCM for their control center operations automation. This strategic selection underscores Delek Logistics Partner's dedication to advancing operational safety, optimizing utilization, and enhancing efficiency.

Delek Logistics Partners has chosen to co-commercialize CruxOCM's product, gatherBOT, to streamline and optimize their gathering systems control center operations during the automation program.

The challenges faced by control room operators in managing gathering system functionality with manual commands are substantial. Leveraging the capabilities of CruxOCM's new co-pilot technology, gatherBOTs automation delivers an increase in volumetric throughput, reduced pressure fluctuations and reduced magnitude of flow variations. By improving on these operational factors, it enables control rooms to function at peak safety, utilization, and efficiency levels.

The intelligent automation embedded in CruxOCM's gatherBOT is specifically designed to reduce manual commands, alleviating control room operator fatigue. This empowers operators to focus on more critical higher-level functions while ensuring safety and performance standards.

Chris Clarkin, Senior Director, Engineering at Delek Logistics Partners, commented, "We're looking forward to the innovation Crux will bring to our gathering system operations. Based on the business cases we've outlined together; we expect significant operational improvements once gatherBOT is deployed."

Vicki Knott, CEO of CruxOCM, commented, "Delek Logistics Partners' choice to collaborate with CruxOCM in this co-commercialization signifies a forward-thinking and innovative approach to gathering system operations. While traditional methods rely on PLCs and SCADA, our co-pilot technology platform redefines automation capabilities by integrating multiple controllers and machine learning. We are reshaping the future of control rooms, and providing a comprehensive solution that goes beyond the surface of what automation can achieve."

About Crux OCM

CruxOCM spearheads the advancement of co-pilot capabilities for control room operators, transforming the operation of pipeline networks with our existing cutting-edge pipeBOT, maxOPT, leanOPT solutions as well as our new automation solution, gatherBOT. Our platform empowers energy organizations to improve their financial, sustainability, and QHSE postures through the integration of cross domain, real-time, AI-driven software, at the core of their businesses.

For more information about CruxOCM and its co-pilot for control room operator solutions, please visit www.cruxocm.com.

