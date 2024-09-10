Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7X0 | ISIN: US24664T1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.09.24
16:28 Uhr
40,890 US-Dollar
-0,330
-0,80 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delek Logistics Partners Selects CruxOCM for Gathering System Control Center Operations Automation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / CruxOCM, a leading provider of their co-pilot technology for the energy sector, is excited to announce that Delek Logistics Partners, a prominent player in the energy industry, has chosen CruxOCM for their control center operations automation. This strategic selection underscores Delek Logistics Partner's dedication to advancing operational safety, optimizing utilization, and enhancing efficiency.

Delek Logistics Partners has chosen to co-commercialize CruxOCM's product, gatherBOT, to streamline and optimize their gathering systems control center operations during the automation program.

The challenges faced by control room operators in managing gathering system functionality with manual commands are substantial. Leveraging the capabilities of CruxOCM's new co-pilot technology, gatherBOTs automation delivers an increase in volumetric throughput, reduced pressure fluctuations and reduced magnitude of flow variations. By improving on these operational factors, it enables control rooms to function at peak safety, utilization, and efficiency levels.

The intelligent automation embedded in CruxOCM's gatherBOT is specifically designed to reduce manual commands, alleviating control room operator fatigue. This empowers operators to focus on more critical higher-level functions while ensuring safety and performance standards.

Chris Clarkin, Senior Director, Engineering at Delek Logistics Partners, commented, "We're looking forward to the innovation Crux will bring to our gathering system operations. Based on the business cases we've outlined together; we expect significant operational improvements once gatherBOT is deployed."

Vicki Knott, CEO of CruxOCM, commented, "Delek Logistics Partners' choice to collaborate with CruxOCM in this co-commercialization signifies a forward-thinking and innovative approach to gathering system operations. While traditional methods rely on PLCs and SCADA, our co-pilot technology platform redefines automation capabilities by integrating multiple controllers and machine learning. We are reshaping the future of control rooms, and providing a comprehensive solution that goes beyond the surface of what automation can achieve."

About Crux OCM

CruxOCM spearheads the advancement of co-pilot capabilities for control room operators, transforming the operation of pipeline networks with our existing cutting-edge pipeBOT, maxOPT, leanOPT solutions as well as our new automation solution, gatherBOT. Our platform empowers energy organizations to improve their financial, sustainability, and QHSE postures through the integration of cross domain, real-time, AI-driven software, at the core of their businesses.

For more information about CruxOCM and its co-pilot for control room operator solutions, please visit www.cruxocm.com.

Contact:

Michelle Palmer
palmerm@cruxocm.com
587-436-3414

SOURCE: CruxOCM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.