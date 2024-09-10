Aspen Dental: Dental Checkups Made Easy: Accessible and Affordable Options in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls, Texas, is known for its thriving art scene, excellent cuisine, and cyclist-friendly trails, but as a resident, you'll also need to keep up with daily tasks like caring for your oral health. Luckily, getting your teeth checked by a dentist in Wichita Falls twice a year is an easy way to ensure healthy teeth and gums for a lifetime. Follow these five steps to make your next dental checkup a breeze.

1. Keep a list of any concerns to ask your dentist.

When you go in for a regular checkup, your hygienist will ask how your mouth feels and if anything has bothered you. If you're not prepared, you might say everything's fine when it's not. Instead, keep a list of anything non-urgent that comes up throughout the year. That way, you'll be prepared to talk about the tooth you think might be developing a cavity or the mouth ulcer you found. Noting the dates of issues and how long they lasted can help your dentist determine if it's something that needs to be treated or not.

2. Provide your updated health history and medications.

If anything about your medical history or medication list has changed, it's important to let your dentist know. While you may think the scope of your dentist's practice is limited to your mouth, there may be an interaction with another medication they'll need to know before treating you to keep you safe.

3. Arrive at least 10 minutes before your appointment.

Showing up early to your appointment gives you time to confirm your latest insurance information and ensure everything is in order from an administrative standpoint. Since dentists keep a strict schedule, arriving even a few minutes late could mean you'll miss out on your appointment and need to reschedule.

4. Ask for feedback about oral health habits.

If you think you might be brushing too hard or not doing all the right things for your oral health, take advantage of the time with your dentist and ask! There's no better time than your regular dental checkup to get support for healthy habits. And making habit changes can help avoid the need for more serious dental work, like periodontal disease treatment , later. This is especially true for young children, who may be more willing to listen to their dentist than their parents about brushing properly and caring for their teeth.

5. Let your dentist know about any worry or anxiety.

If you're uncomfortable at the dentist, say so! Your dentist can find ways to make you more comfortable if you have dental anxiety before your appointment. They might be able to prescribe a low-dose medication, teach you breathing techniques, or even offer a distraction like a television show that will help you calm down.

The bottom line

Preparing for your next dental checkup is simple when you follow these tips. Notifying your dentist of any changes to your medical history, tracking issues as they arise, and getting input on your dental habits can go a long way in maintaining your oral health. After your dental checkup, you'll be back exploring the beautiful nature and enjoying the delicious food and drinks Wichita Falls has to offer.

