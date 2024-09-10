Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALKEME Insurance Hosts Successful Third Annual ALKEME Week and CarrierVerse Event

August event drew over 500 attendees in Huntington Beach, California

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, recently concluded its third annual ALKEME Week in Huntington Beach, California from August 21-23, 2024. The highlight of the week was the CarrierVerse event, which brought together over 75 carriers, 40 ALKEME agency partners, and more than 500 attendees.

ALKEME Insurance Hosts Successful Third Annual ALKEME Week and CarrierVerse Event

ALKEME Insurance Hosts Successful Third Annual ALKEME Week and CarrierVerse Event
August event drew over 500 attendees in Huntington Beach, California



CarrierVerse was designed as a platform for ALKEME producers and partners to connect with carrier partners and learn about new products and offerings. The event facilitated valuable networking opportunities and knowledge sharing within the insurance industry.

"We're thrilled with the success of our third ALKEME Week and the tremendous turnout at CarrierVerse," said Nathan Morris, Chief Operating Officer at ALKEME. "This event has become an essential forum for industry professionals to collaborate and stay informed about the latest developments in insurance."

ALKEME Insurance extends its gratitude to the event sponsors:

Diamond Sponsor:

  • Amwins

Platinum Sponsors:

  • BBSI

  • First Insurance Funding

  • RT Specialty

Gold Sponsors:

  • Capital Premium Financing

  • Liberty Mutual

  • UFG Insurance

  • State Compensation Insurance Fund

  • AmTrust Financial

The strong support from these industry leaders contributed significantly to the event's success and underscores the importance of CarrierVerse in the insurance community.

ABOUT ALKEME
ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 47 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 19 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.