LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, recently concluded its third annual ALKEME Week in Huntington Beach, California from August 21-23, 2024. The highlight of the week was the CarrierVerse event, which brought together over 75 carriers, 40 ALKEME agency partners, and more than 500 attendees.

ALKEME Insurance Hosts Successful Third Annual ALKEME Week and CarrierVerse Event

CarrierVerse was designed as a platform for ALKEME producers and partners to connect with carrier partners and learn about new products and offerings. The event facilitated valuable networking opportunities and knowledge sharing within the insurance industry.

"We're thrilled with the success of our third ALKEME Week and the tremendous turnout at CarrierVerse," said Nathan Morris, Chief Operating Officer at ALKEME. "This event has become an essential forum for industry professionals to collaborate and stay informed about the latest developments in insurance."

ALKEME Insurance extends its gratitude to the event sponsors:

Diamond Sponsor:

Amwins

Platinum Sponsors:

BBSI

First Insurance Funding

RT Specialty

Gold Sponsors:

Capital Premium Financing

Liberty Mutual

UFG Insurance

State Compensation Insurance Fund

AmTrust Financial

The strong support from these industry leaders contributed significantly to the event's success and underscores the importance of CarrierVerse in the insurance community.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 47 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 19 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

