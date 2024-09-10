Module maker Risen Solar has posted a net loss of CNY 963 million ($135. 2 million) for the first half of 2024, while Sungrow and Archtech have recorded profit increases. Risen Solar said it recorded a net loss of CNY 963 million for the first half of 2024, down sharply from a net profit of CNY 861 million in the same period last year. The company's revenue fell 40. 59% year on year to CNY 10. 459 billion. It shipped 7. 92 GW of PV modules in the first half of the year and had a module production capacity of 35 GW by the end of the reporting period. Risen Solar is now expanding its heterojunction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...