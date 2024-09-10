Regulatory News:

GCC, which is always looking for innovative and sustainable solutions, is extending its collaboration with Hoffmann Green Cement (Paris:ALHGR). With the recent arrival of Néolithe, GCC has taken a further step forward in the deployment of low-carbon concrete. The three partners have just poured an invert for a very low carbon footprint fuel loading slab for RTM (Régie des Transports Métropolitains) in Marseille. The H-UKR concrete used incorporates 20% aggregate produced by accelerated fossilization of non-recyclable building site waste manufactured by Néolithe. This invert will be used by GCC's engineering and technical department to take precise measurements in terms of decarbonation and durability compared with the use of traditional concrete.

Asked to create a temporary bus depot site in Marseille for RTM, GCC Provence's Travaux teams and GCC's Technical Department seized the opportunity to launch a series of tests on the strength, durability and behavior over time of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies' first H-UKR concrete made with Neolithe recycled aggregates. The target element for the test is the fuel loading bay slab of the depot.

For the first time, GCC has also partnered with Néolithe, the creator of a new material, Anthropocite. This patented process consists of mineral aggregates derived from the accelerated fossilization of mixed non-recyclable waste materials such as plastic, wood and glass wool. For this GCC project, 20% of these aggregates are incorporated into Hoffmann Green Cement Technologie's low-carbon concrete.

While the use of this concrete changes nothing in terms of processing, it does change everything in terms of carbon footprint: the H-UKR 20% Anthropocite formulation produces 62 kg CO2eq/m3 compared to 167 kg for traditional CEM II/A concrete.

In practice, GCC poured two identical slabs for comparative purposes:

A slab with traditionally formulated concrete

- A slab with 370 kg/m3 of Hoffmann 0% clinker cement, combined with aggregates derived from the fossilization of Neolith waste (20%), in addition to the 80% of standard aggregates.

Tests have already started and will continue during the two years the loading slab will be in operation. Deformability measurements are scheduled at 1, 2, 3, 5 months and one year. Then, after 2 years of operation, load-to-failure tests will be carried out for both formulations (tradi, low-carbon), in order to later compare the difference in long-term mechanical behavior.

"This project perfectly illustrates one of GCC's key priorities, which is to work on the implementation of sober and sustainable solutions. The work we've been doing for several years with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies enables us to take tangible action in this direction, and the partnership with Néolithe enables us to take a further step in the direction of decarbonization, an essential issue for the building and construction industry", says Patrick Dubourg, Executive Vice-President of GCC.

"Since 2020, our collaboration with GCC has continued to strengthen, and this project is a clear demonstration of that! Together, with visionary partners like Néolithe and RTM, we are determined to revolutionize construction by decarbonizing it. Thanks to Néolithe's innovative recycled aggregates, our ambition is clear: to supply the world's most carbon-free concrete today," says Julien Blanchard, President and Co-founder of Hoffmann Green.

Laurence HEMERIT, Director of Infrastructures: "RTM, which is very committed to reducing the carbon impact of its activities, is interested in any initiative in this area. We found GCC's proposal very interesting in that it enabled us to carry out a large-scale, long-term comparative test to assess the qualities of low-carbon concrete. Our temporary bus storage site was therefore the ideal candidate for this experiment."

About GCC

As an independent group for over 20 years, GCC is involved in the whole construction process, for all types of contracts and works. With 50 operational entities throughout France and Switzerland, the Group is one of the top 10 players in the French building and civil engineering sector, thanks to its 3 divisions: CONSTRUCTION, ENERGY, REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT. It employs 2,863 people and generated sales of over 1.158 billion euros in 2023.

Committed to a sustainable society, GCC focuses on the human dimension, thanks to autonomous, responsible employees, close territorial proximity and a strong capacity for innovation. Its perfect understanding of its know-how and technical expertise make it the preferred partner of its customers, and a company that cares about the development of its employees. As an independent, long-term ETI committed to a sustainable society, GCC aims to be the ETI of choice for its customers, employees and partners. GCC's commitment is driven by its purpose:

"Building sober and sustainable solutions together.

To enable everyone to achieve and to undertake,

To contribute to a sustainable future."

www.gcc-groupe.com and on https://fr.linkedin.com/company/groupe-gcc

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau in the Vendée region, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and markets innovative cements that are highly decarbonized, with a carbon footprint divided by 6 compared to traditional cements, and which, at equivalent dosage and without any modification to the concrete manufacturing process, offer superior performance compared to traditional cement. With a 4.0 production site and soon two more, the group has industrialized a real technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a clean, clinker-free cold manufacturing process, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years. In a context of climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is therefore playing an active part in the energy transition by working towards eco-responsible construction and promoting the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivalled and constantly evolving technological know-how, supported by high-performance teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

About Neolithe

Founded in 2019 by Nicolas Cruaud, Clément Bénassy and William Cruaud, Néolithe currently has 200 employees. Their shared mission is to efficiently process non-recyclable waste using Accelerated Fossilization.

This innovation, which captures more carbon than it emits, revolutionizes waste management by transforming it into stone, enabling all waste to be recycled into useful aggregates for the construction industry.

About RTM

Régie des Transports Métropolitains (RTM) operates the urban and interurban transport networks and complementary mobility services contracted by the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolitan Authority (AMP). It also operates a rail freight transport business. The Group is made up of EPIC RTM, itself organized into 3 establishments: urban, intercity and rail; and 4 subsidiaries. On all the networks it operates, the number of validated journeys will reach 156.5 million in 2023.

As a public service company committed to a quality approach, in 2024 RTM was awarded the NF Service Passenger Transport certificate for its historic urban network (Marseille, Allauch, Plan-de-Cuques, Septèmes-les-Vallons) on the 3 bus, metro and tramway modes, as well as 2 ISO 9001 certificates relating to the maintenance of installations and rolling stock.

https://www.rtm.fr/

