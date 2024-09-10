DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has reached more than two million unique players

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has reached more than two million unique players 10-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 10 th September 2024, 5.45pm PULLUP Entertainment Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has reached more than two million unique players PARIS, FRANCE - 10 th September 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) is pleased to announce that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, has reached more than two million unique players worldwide, in less than 24 hours since its official worldwide release . Available September 9th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC, the long-awaited sequel to the third-person action game published by FOCUS Entertainment Publishing (a PULLUP Entertainment subsidiary), developed by Saber Interactive and set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe from Games Workshop passes a symbolic milestone, becoming the best launch ever in FOCUS Entertainment Publishing's history. The game is a critical success with a 83 Metacritic score and 80% players on Steam reviewing the game very positively. The game has also already achieved the distinction of having the highest simultaneous user count of any Warhammer game ever released. "We are humbled by the breathtaking reception from the community and proud of all the hard work delivered by the teams at FOCUS Entertainment Publishing alongside our partners Saber Interactive and Games Workshop" says Geoffroy Sardin, Deputy CEO of PULLUP Entertainment. "After years of development, support and engagement with the fans, it's amazing to see the incredible response from followers of the Warhammer 40,000 franchise, from newcomers to the universe and from fans of AAA action titles worldwide. This achievement is a testament to both the expertise of our development and publishing teams, who have worked hard to bring this incredible experience to market." And this is all after only day one on the market. As announced over the past months, FOCUS Entertainment Publishing and Saber interactive will continue to support the community by providing both free and paid content to ensure that the game's audience will continue to grow over the coming months and years. Upcoming events: . Combined General Meeting: Thursday 26 September 2024 . 2024 second-quarter revenue: Wednesday 16 October (after market) . PULLUP Entertainment INVESTOR DAY: Thursday 17 October 2024 . 2024/25 half-yearly results: Thursday 12 December 2024 (after market) About PULLUP Entertainment With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, PULLUP Entertainment generated revenue of EUR187m in the 2023/24 financial year. The Group has a growing catalogue of franchises owned or controlled through: 1. Two publishing structures: ? FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a world leader in AA video game publishing. The company publishes international hits such as "A Plague Tale, SnowRunner" and " Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2". ? DOTEMU, a leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene. Dotemu produces and publishes million-sellers such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge" and "Streets of Rage 4". 2. Seven development studios and an audiovisual production structure: ? DOVETAIL GAMES, a world leader in rail simulation games, based in England. ? DECK13 INTERACTIVE, voted Best Video Game Development Studio in Germany in 2023 and creator of the highly successful franchise "The Surge". ? BLACKMILL GAMES, a studio based in the Netherlands, creator of the "WW1 Game Series" multi-player shooter franchise. ? LEIKIR STUDIO, based in France, developer of a highly anticipated game based on the iconic "Metal Slug" license. ? STREUM ON STUDIO, a renowned player in the development of first-person shooters. ? TWELVE TENTHS, a French studio and creator of the "Shady Part of Me" game acclaimed by critics and players alike. ? CARPOOL STUDIO, a French studio created by industry veterans with a highly ambitious live service project based on new intellectual property. ? SCRIPTEAM, an audiovisual production company specialised in adapting the video game licences of the PULLUP Entertainment group to series or feature films. All the financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com Contacts Investor Relations Press Relations Laure d'Hauteville Clémence Bigeon Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Email: IR@pullupent.com Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com Mathilde Guillemot Michael Scholze Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 Email: Email: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

