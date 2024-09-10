Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A2AA65 | ISIN: FR0013030152 | Ticker-Symbol: LFX
Tradegate
10.09.24
18:23 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,650
-2,40 %
Actusnews Wire
10.09.2024 18:23 Uhr
LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FDE buys back some of its share issued capital via its buy-back program

FDE buys back some of its share issued capital

via its buy-back program

Pontpierre, France, September 10th, 2024 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, announces that it has bought back during the period of September 2nd to September 6th, 3 075 of its shares.

FDE continues the implementation of the share buyback program following the delegation of authority adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of November 30th, 2023.

Aggregated presentation:

Name of issuerCode Issuer identifierDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
La Française de l'Energie96950085A13FFW45G76502/09/2024FR00130301521 32127,267638XPAR
La Française de l'Energie96950085A13FFW45G76503/09/2024FR001303015254426,888235XPAR
La Française de l'Energie96950085A13FFW45G76504/09/2024FR001303015235927,077855XPAR
La Française de l'Energie96950085A13FFW45G76505/09/2024FR001303015264527,152248XPAR
La Française de l'Energie96950085A13FFW45G76506/09/2024FR001303015220626,875728XPAR

Following these transactions, FDE holds 3.63% of its capital (excluding its own shares held under the liquidity contract).

This transaction is fully financed with available cash and will not affect the financial capacity of the group, still focused on the implementation of its various organic and external growth projects.

FDE's FY 2030 objectives comprise a nnual revenues of more than €175 million, and an EBITDA above €85 million, combined with over 20 million tons of CO2eq emissions avoided per annum

Next event:

FY 2024 Results, October 23rd 2024

Reuters code: FDE.PABloomberg code: FDE.FP
Press
contact@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 3 87 04 34 51		Investor Relations
ir@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen.

As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZhxYcZtlpqaym6aYZuZaZZkbWlllmScZWfLxGhxmJeWbJpgyWdkZpTHZnFom2Vp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87603-cp-100924-share-buyback_uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
